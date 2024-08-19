Highlights USC has produced numerous Heisman Trophy winners and all-time great NFL running backs such as O.J. Simpson and Marcus Allen.

The Texas Longhorns have long produced strong NFL running backs, including arguably the hardest-hitting RB in league history, Earl Campbell.

Oklahoma State gave the NFL a pair of Hall of Famers in Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.

For years, football’s only method of offense was rushing. While the first recorded college football game took place in 1869, the forward pass wasn’t added to the rule book as a legal act until the early 1900s. Even after this rule was implemented, the game was primarily played on the ground.

Formations such as the Single Wing and Wing-T dominated the college game and later the NFL , contributing to the notion that a strong run game was the key to offensive success.

Although the game has since evolved and features a more diverse set of formations and strategies, running back remains college football’s most storied position. These are the five schools that have excelled the most when it comes to putting high-level runners into the NFL.

1 USC Trojans

USC is home to several Heisman Trophy running backs

The USC Trojans might as well hold the unofficial title of Heisman U, having a record eight winners. Of these eight, five played tailback, making for a promising group of NFL prospects.

The infamous O.J. Simpson may have been the best of the group, winning four rushing titles and the 1973 NFL MVP with the Buffalo Bills . During that MVP campaign, he also became the first running back in league history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark, impressively doing so in just 14 games, and remains one of only eight to accomplish the feat.

He’s closely followed by Marcus Allen, who also made the Hall of Fame after making five Pro Bowls with the Los Angeles Raiders and another with the Kansas City Chiefs . Like Simpson, Allen was also an NFL MVP, winning the award in 1985.

New York Giants legend Frank Gifford was an All-American with the Trojans and one of the biggest NFL stars of the 1950s and played both running back and wide receiver. Gifford led the league in scrimmage yards in 1956 with 1,422 and earned UPI NFL MVP honors for his efforts.

The list of Trojans running backs in the 2000s has been less impressive, at least at the professional level. Reggie Bush was a scintillating talent that regularly showed up on highlight reels with the New Orleans Saints , but he never came close to being the showstopper he was at USC.

The historical significance of USC and its running back history make the Trojans’ inclusion non-negotiable. The team’s identity, however, has shifted more to the quarterback position in recent years and will likely stay that way for the foreseeable future.

2 Texas Longhorns

Texas has a combination of old and new running back talent

For decades, the state of Texas has been a hotbed for young talent. The atmosphere and competitiveness of youth football have furnished the state with a deep talent pool. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this athletic surplus, of course, is the in-state Texas Longhorns.

The program today faces much uncertainty, given the up-and-down nature of the team in recent years and the challenges of joining a new conference. In the 20th century, however, the Longhorns were perennial contenders who overwhelmed teams with their speed and explosiveness.

Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, who may just be the hardest-hitting running back in NFL history, is widely considered the most successful rusher to come out of Austin. He won three rushing titles in the NFL, a league MVP, and is one of just two players to thrice win Offensive Player of the Year, impressively doing so in his first three seasons as a pro.

Campbell is followed by All-Pros Jamaal Charles and Priest Holmes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Ricky Williams, who did most of his damage at the pro level with the Miami Dolphins .

Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons and Jonathon Brooks of the Carolina Panthers are two recent Texas alums who will look to add to the already extensive success of Longhorn backs in the NFL.

3 Syracuse Orange

Syracuse’s running back prestige goes back to the 1950s

The Syracuse Orange have fallen off the map as a college football program as of late. As the institution became regarded more as a basketball school at the turn of the century, the football program began producing fewer notable NFL starters. Despite the recent lull, the Orange have a celebrated history with running backs.

The first name that comes to mind is undoubtedly Jim Brown, who became arguably the greatest running back in NFL history with the Cleveland Browns . After finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in his final season at Syracuse, Brown became the first rookie to win NFL MVP, tacked on two more, and led the league in rushing yards in eight of his nine seasons.

Brown’s success undoubtedly helped Syracuse secure future running back talents. Shortly after Brown retired, Floyd Little became the next great Orange rusher and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a nine-year career with the Denver Broncos .

One year after Floyd entered the NFL, he was joined by former teammate Larry Csonka, who was part of the Miami Dolphins' undefeated Super Bowl-winning squad in 1972 and also took Super Bowl MVP honors the following year. With all three players in the Hall of Fame, Syracuse can get away with having little recent success.

4 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Two Hall of Famers headline Oklahoma State’s running back lineage

Home to Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders, the Oklahoma State Cowboys would be difficult to exclude. Sanders consistently finds himself in the thick of GOAT discussions and won the 1988 Heisman Trophy with the Cowboys.

Part of the reason Sanders wasn’t a more prominent part of the offense as an underclassman was that he sat behind future Hall of Famer and Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas.

Thomas may not have been the rushing talent that Sanders was, but he was a better receiver, and his versatility made him a linchpin of the 1990s Bills that went to four straight Super Bowls.

Thomas won the 1991 NFL MVP Award and led the league in yards from scrimmage four years in a row. Having two future MVP running backs on scholarship concurrently is a testament to the Cowboys’ player development and scouting.

After these two, however, there is a precipitous drop-off in performance. Walt Garrison made a Pro Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys but never topped 1,000 yards in a single season. Chris Carson’s career with the Seattle Seahawks was off to a promising start before injuries forced him to retire after the 2021 season.

Today, the Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard is the most successful Cowboys running back, which isn’t anything worth boasting about. While this is a top-heavy selection, two MVP backs, including possibly the best of the Super Bowl era, propel Oklahoma State into the top five.

5 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia has a rich history of elite athletes

The Georgia Bulldogs have a propensity for churning out running backs rich in talent but lacking in durability and longevity. This makes for a difficult assessment. Have Georgia running backs succeeded in the NFL? Absolutely. But have they reached the heights of those of other programs on this list? Not quite.

Despite lacking a pantheon rusher, Georgia has been home to several Pro Bowl running backs. Terrell Davis enjoyed one of the greatest peaks in NFL history, winning two Super Bowls and a league MVP in his first four seasons before retiring at 29.

Todd Gurley was a similarly electrifying talent who had his career cut short after dealing with knee issues. But he still made three Pro Bowls with the Los Angeles Rams and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. Herschel Walker won the Heisman Trophy at Georgia and made two Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys before regressing with the Minnesota Vikings , although he did bounce back with a 1,000-yard season with the Philadelphia Eagles .

Today, the Bulldogs are best represented by Browns back Nick Chubb , who has made four Pro Bowls. The Bulldogs have enough high-profile running backs to make this list, even if they haven't all reached their full potential in the NFL.

