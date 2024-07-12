Highlights The Houston Texans take Aaron Donald in the 2014 re-draft, pairing him up with J.J. Watt and changing their franchise forever.

The Los Angeles Rams decide to pass on Jared Goff, and take Dak Prescott instead in the 2016 re-draft.

The Arizona Cardinals start to rethink the Kyler Murray selection, and grab DPOY Nick Bosa instead.

One reason the NFL is dominating the landscape of North American sports is that the league could be classified as the "league of hope". Meaning that organizations can change the trajectory of their franchise simply by dominating the draft, and making great offseason additions to the roster and coaching staff.

The Houston Texans are a recent example of this. The Texans selected multiple franchise cornerstones in the 2023 draft, which included C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, Tank Dell, and hired young head coach DeMeco Ryans, who helped guide the team to a 10-7 record and a playoff win in his first year.

However, having a bad draft can set an organization back multiple years. NFL re-drafts are a fun way for fans to look back and wonder how simply drafting a different player could have changed the fortunes of their franchise forever.

Let's take a look at the first overall packs from the last decade, and the different choices these teams would make, if any at all.

It is important to clarify that each individual year is a standalone redraft. The team that held the first overall pick in that specific draft is simply going to re-draft the best available player to them at the time.

10 2014: Aaron Donald - Houston Texans

Texans selected Jadeveon Clowney first overall

The 2014 NFL Draft had several franchise-altering players in it, including Zack Martin, Khalil Mack, and Mike Evans. But make no mistake about it, Aaron Donald would be the no-brainer choice if Houston had a do-over.

Donald, who recently announced his retirement in March, has made a case as the greatest defensive tackle ever, if not the greatest defensive player of all time.

Aaron Donald's Career Stats Category Stat Games Played 154 Sacks 111.0 Solo Tackles 340 Forced Fumbles 24 Tackles for Loss 176 QB Hits 260

The three-time defensive player of the year recorded 111.0 career sacks, which ranks second all-time among defensive tackles. He was also a 10-time pro bowler and earned eight First-Team All-Pro nods.

Donald is the easy choice here for the Texans if they could go back in time. Pairing Donald up with J.J. Watt in the trenches might have given Houston the greatest defensive line duo in league history.

9 2015: Stefon Diggs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston first overall

The argument could be made that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have stuck with Jameis Winston here regardless of the known outcome. However, Winston never quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him during his collegiate days at Florida State. Instead, they decide to hold off on drafting a quarterback and pair Mike Evans up with Stefon Diggs to create the top wide receiver duo in the league.

Diggs became a rocket ship for the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie, and continued to increase his production on a year by year basis after being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

Stefon Diggs' Career Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2015 52 720 4 2016 84 903 3 2017 64 849 8 2018 102 1,021 9 2019 63 1,130 6 2020 127 1,535 8 2021 103 1,225 10 2022 108 1,429 11 2023 107 1,183 8

He established himself as a top wide receiver in the league during his four seasons with Buffalo, but some off the field issues with the team resulted in his trade to the Texans this past offseason. Diggs earned First-Team All-Pro honors after his phenomenal 2020 season, where he led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

8 2016: Dak Prescott - Los Angeles Rams

Rams selected Jared Goff first overall

The re-draft decision here for the Los Angeles Rams is a close call between the team's original selection, Jared Goff, or Dak Prescott. Considering how the divorce ended between Goff and head coach Sean McVay, the Rams ultimately decide to take Prescott instead.

Dak Prescott & Jared Goff Career Stat Comparison Category Dak Prescott Jared Goff Games 114 117 Passing Yards 29,459 30,429 Passing TD's 202 185 Interceptions 74 82 Completion % 67.0% 64.7% Passer Rating 99.0 93.6 Win-Loss Record 73-41-0 66-50-1

The career numbers between Goff and Prescott are very similar, with Dak having the slight edge in overall efficiency. However, Goff's playoff resume speaks for itself, as he led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance, as well as the Lions to the NFC Championship in 2023.

A huge part of Goff's playoff success was due to McVay's brilliant play-calling and a loaded roster surrounding him in the Motor City. Prescott would likely have replicated Goff's success in Detroit and Los Angeles if he were in his shoes, and might have been an even better fit for McVay's offense.

7 2017: Patrick Mahomes - Cleveland Browns

Browns selected Myles Garrett first overall

Myles Garrett turned out to be a home-run pick for the Cleveland Browns, becoming one of the best defensive players in the NFL and earning DPOY honors last year. However, there isn't another player in the history of the sport, besides Tom Brady, that Cleveland would take over Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes All-Time Ranks Thru A QB's First 7 Seasons Category Stat Rank Games 96 T-33rd Passing Yards 28,424 2nd Passing TDs 219 2nd INT % 63 T-2nd Completion % 66.5% T-4th Passer Rating 103.5 2nd Wins 74 2nd

Mahomes ended up landing in the perfect environment in Kansas City, surrounded by Andy Reid and Travis Kelce.

Mahomes has won three Super Bowls during his seven-year career and has created a dynasty for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two-time NFL MVP award winner, winning the prestigious award in 2018 and 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite essentially red-shirting his rookie year in 2017, Patrick Mahomes ranks in the top 2 all-time in passing yards, TDs, INT rate, passer rating, and wins through a QB's first seven years.

The Browns passing on Mahomes, who has the potential to be the greatest to ever do it, is just another chapter in the franchise's painful history.

6 2018: Josh Allen - Cleveland Browns

Browns selected Baker Mayfield first overall

The Browns managed to miss on not one, but two franchise quarterbacks who are capable of finally bringing a title to Cleveland. Josh Allen is the easy pick here for the Browns in this QB-laden class; they originally drafted Baker Mayfield number one overall instead.

2018 Quarterback Draft Class - First Round Team Player Pick Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield 1 New York Jets Sam Darnold 3 Buffalo Bills Josh Allen 7 Arizona Cardinals Josh Rosen 10 Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson 32

Lamar Jackson could be argued here as well, but his unique playing style causes concerns regarding his long-term durability. Allen, who opts to tuck and run the ball often as well, has a howitzer for an arm and has shown to be a more durable player over his career.

Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to four straight AFC East division titles, and had his squad 13 seconds away from potentially making a Super Bowl appearance back in the 2022 playoffs.

Allen, like Mahomes, would have been a savior for a Cleveland franchise who is still desperate to find their long-term answer at quarterback.

5 2019: Nick Bosa - Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals selected Kyler Murray first overall

Kyler Murray has become a well-established starting quarterback during his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, Murray has had durability issues due to his unique playing style, and has been a headache for the organization off the field, generating concerns about his work ethic.

Nick Bosa is the pick here for Arizona, who decide to add arguably the best overall pass rusher in the NFL today. The Cardinals decide to wait one more year to draft a franchise quarterback from the legendary 2020 draft class that includes Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Jalen Hurts.

Bosa's NFL Ranks Since 2019 Category Bosa Rank Sacks 53.5 4th Forced Fumbles 10 T-15th Tackles for Loss 72 5th QB Hits 141 2nd

Since entering the league, Bosa has earned three Pro Bowl births and brought home the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. He would give Arizona the pass rusher they need to bolster their defensive front, and compete in a division that is loaded with great offensive coaches.

4 2020: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals selected Joe Burrow first overall

Joe Burrow is the pick here for the Cincinnati Bengals, who made the correct choice the first time around. When healthy, Burrow is a top three signal caller in the league, and is the only quarterback besides Tom Brady to take down Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game.

Joe Burrow's Career Stats Year Games Passing Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2020 10 2,688 13 5 65.3% 2021 16 4,611 34 14 70.4% 2022 16 4,475 35 12 68.3% 2023 10 2,309 15 6 66.8%

However, injuries have played a huge factor in his young career. Burrow had season-ending injuries in both 2020 and 2022 that derailed the Bengals as a team. His injury history is highly concerning, which is why taking Justin Herbert over Burrow in this spot would be a reasonable option as well.

However, breaking down Burrow's career is as simple as this. When he is healthy, the Bengals win. And when he's not, they lose. If Burrow can manage to stay healthy more than he has shown thus far, he has the potential to go down as one of the all-time great players at the position.

3 2021: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars selected Trevor Larewnce first overall

The 2021 draft class produced a surplus of All-Pro level talents, including Ja'Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Micah Parsons, Christian Darrisaw, and others. However, the opportunity to take a prospect with untapped potential such as Trevor Lawrence is too good to pass up for a franchise that is desperate for stability at the position.

Lawrence has been a solid franchise quarterback thus far in his career, but hasn't quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him coming out of Clemson. Entering the league, experts viewed Lawrence as a "can't-miss" player, often being compared to John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck as a prospect.

Trevor Lawrence's Career Stats Year Passing Yards TD's INT's Completion % 2021 3,641 12 17 59.6% 2022 4,113 25 8 66.3% 2023 4,046 21 14 65.6%

The Urban Meyer fiasco derailed his rookie season, but led to the team hiring Doug Pederson, who got Lawrence's career back on the right track in 2022.

Injuries played a huge factor in his down season in 2023, but he seems to have the full trust of the Jags' organization, who recently signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension, making him the highest paid quarterback in the league.

Lawrence's ceiling is as high as any quarterback in the NFL. But will he ever be able to reach it?

2 2022: Garrett Wilson - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars selected Travon Walker first overall

The argument for Aidan Hutchinson or Sauce Gardner is very valid. However, The Jaguars have shown they are more than willing to invest capital on the offensive side of the ball to help Trevor Lawrence reach his full potential. The organization decides to allocate the resources that were used to sign Christian Kirk to a huge contract in 2022, and invest it on the defensive front during free agency instead.

That would lead them to take wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is the best offensive skill player on the board.

Garrett Wilson's Career Stats Category 2022 2023 Receptions 83 95 Receiving Yards 1,103 1,042 Receiving TD's 4 3 Yards Per Reception 13.3 11.0

Wilson has proven himself to be one of the more physically gifted pass-catchers in the league today while playing for the New York Jets. He has logged back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons despite horrendous quarterback play from Zach Wilson.

Imagine what Wilson's production would look like if T-Law was feeding him the ball?

1 2023: C.J. Stroud - Carolina Panthers

Panthers selected Bryce Young first overall

The Carolina Panthers gave up a haul when they decided to trade up with the Chicago Bears in order to select Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Although Young still has the potential to become a great quarterback in the league, it's hard to argue with the fact that C.J. Stroud would be the obvious pick here for Carolina.

Completed Trade Details Bears Receive: Panthers Receive: WR D.J. Moore QB Bryce Yound (2023 1st Round Pick) OT Darnell Wright (2023 1st Round Pick) DB Tyrique Stevenson (2023 2nd Round Pick) QB Caleb Williams (2024 1st Round Pick)

While Young entered an environment that is littered with dysfunction, Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory and led his team to the AFC South title and a playoff victory.

Bryce Young & C.J. Stroud Stat Comparison (2023) Category Bryce Young C.J. Stroud Games 16 15 Passing Yards 2,877 4,108 Passing TD's 11 23 Interceptions 10 5 Completion % 59.8% 63.9% Passer Rating 73.7 100.8 Win-Loss Record 2-14 9-6

Both of these signal callers still have a lot of football left to play in their young careers. But Stroud appears to be the type of player that the Panthers organization will regret passing on for years to come.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.