Highlights Re-signing Malik Monk should be top priority for the Sacramento Kings after they missed the playoffs.

The Kings finished top in defensive rebounding percentage but need upgrades to their supporting cast.

Monk had a breakout season, and is a crucial fit in the Kings' system for scoring, assists, and defense.

The Sacramento Kings are looking to get back on track after failing to progress to the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, and league insider Mark Medina feels that re-signing Malik Monk in free-agency should be one of the organization’s top priorities as they seek to maintain roster continuity.

Kings Looking To Bounce Back

Failed to reach post-season after dropping 8 of their last 15 regular season games

After failing to qualify for the 2023–24 playoffs after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans in a disappointing outing in their final Play-In tournament game, the Kings have some serious thinking to do over how they will approach and navigate the 2024 off-season.

Led by their two All-Stars, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis – who are likely untouchable – Sacramento need to be able to create some cap space if they are to make some notable upgrades around their stars.

Having had a breakout season, Kings guard Keon Ellis may have carved himself a role in the organization’s future due to his tenacious two-way abilities, and his team-friendly three-year, $5 million contract that has a club option for the 2025-26 season may act as a catalyst for a flurry of other moves for players away from Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings - 2024-25 Season Top 5 Salary Cap Hits Player 2024-24 Cap Hit Cap Hit Percentage Domantas Sabonis $40.5 million 28.72% De'Aaron Fox $34.8 million 24.72% Harrison Barnes $18.0 million 12.77% Kevin Huerter $16.8 million 11.94% Keegan Murray $8.8 million 6.25%

One player that the Kings could consider parting ways with is Kevin Huerter, who is set to earn $16.8 million next season, but after suffering a huge shooting slump during the 2023-24 season, they may feel that his price tag is too much of a dent, especially with Fox and Sabonis taking up north of $75 million in cap next season.

Another player they could explore offloading could be veteran Harrison Barnes, who, if traded, would free up $54 million in cap space for the Kings, which could then be used to bring in a stronger supporting cast behind the stars and starters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Kings finished the 2023-24 campaign ranking first overall in defensive rebounding percentage, averaging 74.4 percent.

But, somebody the organization should look to prioritize re-signing in free-agency is Malik Monk, whose standout season narrowly earned him the runner-up spot in the Sixth Man of the Year award standings, behind the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid, despite having been the leading favorite for much of the season.

Monk, who played his college career at Kentucky alongside Fox, is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents on the market this summer, where he could command upward of $20 million per year, more than double his current deal.

Monk Is Important to the Kings’ Ecosystem

Medina believes that the Kings should try to emulate the formula of the Denver Nuggets when deciding on their method of roster construction going forward, in which the journalist believes that is the best approach for teams, like Sacramento, who are in smaller markets.

As it pertains to Monk in particular, though, Medina believes that if it takes going over the salary cap to keep him, then so be it, because he believes that the guard is integral to what the Kings are building.

“With the Kings being a small market team, the best way for them to win in the NBA is try to mirror what the Denver Nuggets have been doing, where they’re really leaning in on continuity, internal development, as opposed to going to try to go big game star hunting. And, the Kings, they don't frankly need that when they have De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. From a practical standpoint, even though every team - especially small markets - are mindful of their spending and luxury taxes, they're able to return his bird rights, so they can go over the cap to keep him, and even though he's not like an all-star type of player, he is a very important player for their ecosystem. So I think that should be priority number one for them this off-season.”

Breakout Season with the Kings

Notched career-highs in points (15.4 PPG), and assists (5.1 APG)

The 2023-24 campaign was a season full of career-highs for 26-year-old Monk, where he averaged 15.4 points per contest, shooting at a 44.3 percent clip, finishing the year as the Kings' third-leading scorer behind Fox (26.6) and Sabonis (19.4).

He also registered 5.1 assists, by far the best mark of his career, jumping up from 3.9 assists per game - then a career-high - which he set the season prior.

Why he made such monumental strides in his development on both sides of the ball, Medina believes, is down to his fit in the Kings' system.

“He’s been a really good fit, and you always have a pretty good feeling on what you're going to get from him. A lot of good scoring punch and his defense - he's been a pretty good defender, and has grown as a passer as well.”

Speaking of his passing, Monk's dishes to his teammates led to 13.1 points being created from Sacramento's 116.6 total points per outing.

As it pertains to Monk's aforementioned scoring punch though, he found most success when driving to the basket, where he averaged 5.1 points at an efficient 46.9 percent from the field.

Malik Monk - 2023-24 Season Scoring Breakdown Category 2-pointers 3-pointers % Points 42.6% 38.3% % Assisted 40.0% 83.3% % Unassisted 60.0% 16.7%

However, it could also be argued that he has one of the most balanced scoring skill-sets, where he was also able to generate points, both from catch-and-shoot situations, where he averaged 3.8 points at 36.9 percent efficiency, and pull-up shots, scoring 4.3 points per game at an improved 39.3 percent rate.

Furthermore, this notion could be further evidenced by his scoring spread from across the court, where 42.2 percent of his points came from two-pointers, while 38.3 percent of his points came from long-distance shots.

Overall, Monk has played his way into a lucrative contract offer during free-agency due to his improved scoring and playmaking abilities, but whether that be with the Kings or not, still remains to be seen.

But, on the Kings' side of things, they should be doing everything in their power to keep Monk for the long-term, or their path to cementing themselves as legitimate playoff contenders for years to come could be derailed.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.