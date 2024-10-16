Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England manager has been met with an interesting reaction from Germany. While his compatriots said to be 'proud' of him for landing the Three Lions job, it's also been stated that he isn't viewed by his own nation with any particular 'warmth'.

After Gareth Southgate stepped down as England boss after Euro 2024, a search for his successor began. While Lee Carsley was initially viewed as the red-hot favourite to secure the gig after he was appointed interim manager, his recent outing with the country against Greece essentially ended his chances. Multiple names have been linked with the vacant role including Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

However, we now know who'll be sitting in the Wembley dugout going forward, as the FA have reached an agreement with former Chelsea manager Tuchel. The news has been met with a mixed reaction. With the 51-year-old's nation typically regarded as one of England's biggest rivals, some were shocked at the decision to hire him. But how have people in Germany reacted to the news?

Related 3 Ways England Could Line Up Under Thomas Tuchel Tuchel is reportedly 'negotiating' to become England's new manager, and could make interesting tactical tweaks to the Three Lions.

How Germany Has Reacted to Tuchel's Appointment

They're said to be 'proud' of the boss

Considering the long-standing feud between England and Germany within football, Tuchel's decision to take the job as the Three Lions' head coach thratened to be a damaging one. He risked alienating himself from those back home. That doesn't seem to have been the case, though.

Via the BBC's live blog after the appointment was announced, Christian Falk, the head of football for newspaper Bild, revealed that Germans were proud of Tuchel for landing the job - and believes it's particularly positive news for Harry Kane. He said:

"We are very proud as a country of him becoming England manager. "He knows how to win titles and he could finally bring some trophies to England. He trusted in Harry Kane - so it's good news for Harry of course."

While it's surprising to see they aren't more mixed on the news, that might be because the European nation apparently don't view Tuchel with any real warmth. Certainly not compared to other German coaches like Jurgen Klopp, anyway. This is according to German football expert Archie Rhind-Tutt, who spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about the situation. He said:

"It is headline news in Germany. The bigger point is how is Tuchel perceived? He is not viewed with the warmth that Jurgen Klopp is in Germany."

He added: "It is not like everyone in Germany will be looking out for in England. He has never had that vibe to him. He didn't get the results at Bayern he wanted but qualities he showed there that made him attractive to the FA."

Sky Germany's Kerry Hau then appeared on Sky Sports News to discuss the hire. He admitted it was unexpected to see a German manager take charge of England, saying:

"It's quite a big surprise because you don't expect a German manager as the English national team coach."

England fans have been more divided with their reactions to the hire. Some are convinced the nation should have chosen an Englishman for the role, while others are happy to see someone with such an impressive pedigree take on the job. One thing's for certain, though: Tuchel has more than proven himself on the big stage.

Related Ranking the 20 Best Managers in World Football Right Now Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti feature among the 20 best managers in world football in 2024.

Tuchel's Impressive Resume

He's won multiple trophies

One thing Tuchel will bring to England is his experience of winning silverware. The Three Lions haven't won anything of note since the 1966 World Cup, but the manager has plenty of trophies under his own belt and could bring that winning mentality to the England national team.

Through spells with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, the manager has won 11 pieces of silverware. That could be crucial for finally getting England over the line in a major competition. They've come close twice in recent years, finishing as runners-up in back-to-back European Championships, but this could change everything.