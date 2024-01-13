Highlights Reading fans protest against the club's ownership, disrupting a League One clash with Port Vale.

The club's relegation to the third tier and financial troubles have contributed to fan frustration.

Reading face an uncertain future as points deduction and fines have been issued due to unpaid taxes.

Reading's League One clash against Port Vale was abandoned after less than 20 minutes after supporters took the opportunity to protest against the club's ownership. With Reading being the home side and the game being level at 0-0, supporters began to storm onto the pitch as the relationship between fans and owners became volatile.

The club slipped into the third tier of English football after being relegated from the Championship in 2022/23 and went into the game against Port Vale hovering dangerously close to the drop zone. This is a far cry from the fortunes of the club in the 2000s and early 2010s when they were regularly moving between the top two divisions.

Reading last appeared in the Premier League in the 2012/13 season, meaning it has now been over a decade since their most recent foray into the top flight. This makes it more understandable that fans are unhappy with the current plight of their team on and off the field.

Why Reading fans are protesting

The former Premier League club have had a tough six years

The Royals have been handed a points deduction and been hit with fines in regard to unpaid taxes. This has plunged the club into an uncertain future as there doesn't look to be an immediate solution.

The desire to maintain their status within the top two divisions in the country led to the club changing hands multiple times in a relatively short space of time in order to keep themselves at the required financial level.

A Chinese businessman - Dai Yongge - and his sister, Dai Xiu Li, entered the picture and bought a 75% stake in the Royals in 2017. This was the fourth set of owners at the helm of the club in the space of only five years. Now, almost seven years later, it's safe to say things haven't gone to plan. The year of Dai Yongge's takeover saw Reading narrowly miss out on promotion back to the Premier League as the Royals were beaten by Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

Fans are now doing all they can to ensure the club is sold and begins its upward trajectory towards safety in League One. Failure to pay taxes and the players at the club during the 2022/23 season was the final straw for many fans, and they have made their feelings known by disrupting the League One clash at home against Port Vale.

Port Vale fans join in

In what can only be described as fans standing together as one, the travelling Port Vale fans were quick to join in with the protest, joining Reading supporters on the field.

The players of both sides were forced to head into the changing rooms while everything was kicking off on the pitch. The decision was made to abandon the game, with the date of the re-scheduled fixture yet to be confirmed.