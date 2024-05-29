Highlights UFC 302 takes place in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday and features a scintillating co-main event.

Sean Strickland told media and fans to expect "a bloody battle" with his middleweight opponent Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

But it wasn't his only comment as he also made an alarming admission — he is "ready to die" in this bout, he said.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has made as many headlines with his mouth as he has with his fists, and it has been no different ahead of his UFC 302 co-main event fight against former UFC title challenger, Paulo Costa on Saturday in New Jersey. Before the two elite fighters step into the cage, Strickland is laying the groundwork for what he says will be a bloody battle.

As recently as January, the polarizing public figure was in hot water for his comments during fight week that crossed over into mainstream media. The Nevada native lost his title in a closely contested chess match to current champion Dricus du Plessis, but sees Saturday’s fight as a path back to the throne.

Related Khabib Predicts Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 Khabib has made his prediction for Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa

This fight is a rare five-round, non-title fight

UFC 302’s co-main event between Strickland and Costa is a meeting of two very contrasting striking styles. Strickland, you see, uses a tight-nit boxing stance to control the fight with range and a constant jab, while Costa leans towards a high risk, high-reward slugfest with his significant power advantage.

Strickland is always good for a sound bite, and during the UFC 302 countdown show, the former champ revealed that he’s expecting nothing less than a knock ‘em out drag 'em out barn-burner come Saturday:

“UFC 302, man, it’s going to be a bloodbath. I think that me and Costa, we’re going to go in the deep water. It’s going to be a 25-minute war. I think we’re both going to be looking at each other in that third, fourth round, thinking, ‘F*ck, we’ve got one more round.’ But mentally, as always, I’m ready to die for what I want, and I think I’m going to pick him apart.”

Other big fights at the UFC 302 event at the Prudential Center in Newark, include:

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier — lightweight

Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk — middleweight

Jailton Almeida vs Alexander Romanov — heavyweight

Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zleski dos Santos — welterweight

Related Sean Strickland reveals why UFC won't let him fight Jake Paul Despite their ongoing beef online, the UFC are adamant against letting Sean Strickland fight Jake Paul, and the reason why has now been revealed.

Sean Strickland’s Career

MMA record: 28-6 (11 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 15, Best win: Israel Adesanya

Before Strickland was headlining UFC pay-per-view events, he was depleting himself by making welterweight and losing to subpar competition. His run as a 170-pounder was nothing that’d leap off the page, but since moving up a weight division, the positive results have been undeniable. After a brutal motorcycle accident back in 2018, the free-speaking fighter made a big turn in his career and put together a six-fight win streak that inserted him into title contention. Showing that he’s not just another UFC mouthpiece, Strickland’s hard work was rewarded at UFC 293 when he beat Israel Adesanya, in the greatest performance of his career.