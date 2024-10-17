Leeds United could lose first-choice left-back Junior Firpo in January, with Real Betis plotting a move to sign their former defender in the winter transfer window, according to MundoDeportivo.

Firpo has started all nine of Leeds' Championship games this season, and is viewed as a core part of Daniel Farke's team. The Dominican made 26 league appearances last season, impressing in the English second division, sparking interest from Betis.

Having started his career with the Seville-based club, and risen through their ranks, it's said that Firpo may be attracted to a prospective return to the La Liga side. However, Farke and the Leeds hierarchy are likely to want to find a replacement for the 28-year-old before sanctioning a sale, although the Yorkshire club may ultimately be willing to allow him to leave as his contract at Elland Road expires at the end of the season.

Betis Interested in Firpo

His contract expires next summer

After struggling for consistent minutes at Barcelona, Leeds opted to sign Firpo in the summer of 2021, landing him in a €15 million deal. Failing to establish himself as the undisputed first-choice left-back in his first two years in West Yorkshire, and labelled a 'liability' for his performances, the Dominican Republic international has improved whilst in the Championship.

Making 33 appearances in all competitions last season, Firpo has started every single league game this time around, evidently making him Farke's primary option in this position, with the former Norwich City boss describing him as 'unbelievable' in September. However, with his contract set to run out in ten months, and a fresh deal unlikely, the Whites may look to cash in at the final opportunity, in January.

Betis, chasing a European place in La Liga, are currently competing in the Conference League, and thus are said to be looking to add more depth to their slim squad. MundoDeportivo report that the Spanish outfit have identified Firpo as an option, and are pondering making an attempt to sign him in January.

While Farke has Sam Byram at his disposal, who could theoretically replace the departing Central American, the German has given the former West Ham man just 46 league minutes this season, so he seemingly doesn't trust him to make the step-up to playing regularly. Subsequently, a Firpo departure this winter is likely to be dependant on Leeds' ability to find a replacement.

Firpo's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 26 Assists 7 Pass Accuracy 80.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.2 Tackles Per 90 2.98 Interceptions Per 90 1.26

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 17/10/2024