Real Betis are nearing a deal to sign Colombian international forward Cucho Hernandez from the Columbus Crew SC , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Pipe Sierra first reported the news.

The fee is around $16 million and includes add-ons, sources add. The Crew will also retain a sell-on clause. The transfer is a new club-record sale.

Cucho, 25, led the Crew to win MLS Cup in 2023 and was named MVP of the final. He finished second in MLS MVP voting in 2024 to Lionel Messi . He is regarded among the best players in MLS.

The Colombian international joined Columbus from English club Watford in June 2022. He went on to score 44 goals and provide 28 assists in 70 regular-season appearances for the Crew, adding eight goal contributions in eight career MLS Cup Playoff games.

The prolific striker began his career with Colombian club Deportivo Pereira and has moved around quite a bit throughout his career, spending time in Colombia, England, Spain and in the United States. Hernandez has accumulated 117 goals in 319 career games.

Cucho has some experience playing in La Liga , scoring 11 goals in 81 appearances between Huesca, Mallorca and Getafe.

Hernandez has five caps for Colombia, scoring two goals.

Real Betis are currently in ninth place in the La Liga table on 29 points — three out of the final European qualification spot. They recently qualified for the Europa Conference League knockout phase play-off after finishing in 15th place with three wins, one draw and two losses. They will face Belgian club Gent in a two-leg draw later this month.