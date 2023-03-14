Manchester United travel to Seville for the second leg of their Europa League Last 16 tie with Real Betis looking to finish the job and progress to the quarter-finals.

United ran out convincing 4–1 winners in the first leg at Old Trafford last Thursday night, and it feels unlikely Erik ten Hag will allow his side to rest on their laurels despite just needing to avoid losing by three goals to go through.

Betis put up a good account of themselves in the first half last week and are a tricky opponent, with their form in La Liga this season inching them ever closer to a first showing in the Champions League next season. It feels unlikely it will come by winning Europe’s second competition but stranger things have happened.

Here is everything you need to know about the game as Real Betis and Manchester United fight for a spot in the last eight.

When do Real Betis play Manchester United?

The match takes place on Thursday 16th March with a kick-off time of 5:45 pm (UK Time).

Where will Real Betis vs Manchester United be played?

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MARCH 05: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 05, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The second leg will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, which has a capacity of over 60,000 and is expected to be a sell-out.

Where can you watch Real Betis vs Manchester United?

The match is live for UK viewers on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 5 pm (UK time).

For those viewing on Sky, the channel is 413 and for those on Virgin, the channel is 527.

How can you live stream Real Betis vs Manchester United?

With the match on BT Sport, it will also be available to view on both the BT Sport Player and Sky Go on mobile/computer/tablet.

Of course, you will need a BT subscription for this.

What happened in the first leg?

As mentioned in the introduction, United won the first leg 4-1, but they didn’t have it all their own way with the scores level at 1-1 at halftime, Marcus Rashford’s early thunderbolt being cancelled out by former Newcastle and Leicester man Ayoze Perez’s strike.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Antony of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Betis could have gone into the interval in the lead after some more dodgy kicking from David de Gea, but the post came to United’s rescue.

The second half was a different story as the Red Devils stepped up a gear, Antony putting them back in the lead with a now-trademark strike before Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst (with his first Old Trafford goal) put some extra gloss on the win and opened up a big buffer for the second leg.

This game was also the first between the clubs and saw United face yet another Spanish side in Europe.

Since 2017 United have met Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Villarreal, Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad and Granada in either the Champions League or Europa League, as well as Real Madrid in the European Super Cup.

Form guide – last five games in all competitions

Real Betis D-L-D-W-W: The first leg loss is the only real blotch on Betis’ recent form, with two wins against Valladolid and Elche and a draw at home to Real Madrid coming before it. They bounced back from the setback with a draw at Villareal, who sit just below them in the table. Their form has put them in fifth place, just three points off the Champions League spots.

Manchester United D-W-L-W-W: United’s post-Barcelona and Carabao Cup win momentum came to a shuddering halt with the 7-0 humiliation at Anfield. The 4-1 first leg win was a strong response but a 0-0 draw with Southampton after Casemiro was sent off in the first half has made for a stop-start week.

Real Betis vs Manchester United Team News

Betis’ ambitions this season took a massive blow when star player Nabil Fekir saw his campaign end with a knee injury. Bar that, the Andalusian club have a clean bill of health for one of the biggest games in their history, which means Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias will both start, via Transfermarkt.

It should come as little surprise that United are almost certain to be without Anthony Martial once again, as well as long term absentees Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek. Marcel Sabitzer picked up a knock in the loss to Liverpool but his status is unclear.

Casemiro’s recent domestic disciplinary issues risk spilling over into the Europa League, with the Brazilian a booking away from missing the first leg of a potential quarter final, via Transfermarkt.

With Erik ten Hag usually quite averse to mass rotation, it will be interesting to see what line up he selects with a three goal advantage.

Predicted Lineups

Real Betis Predicted Starting XI: Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; Rodriguez, Guardado; Canales, Perez, Rodri; Iglesias

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes; Rashford, Antony, Weghorst

Match prediction

Real Betis 1-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag will not take this game lightly despite the first leg lead, so expect United’s pace and power to make the difference as they march towards the quarter finals.