Highlights Entering the playoffs without Giannis Antetokounmpo may spell doom for the Bucks, who have struggled without him this season.

The Indiana Pacers have dominated the Bucks this season, averaging a league-leading 123.3 points per game.

The Bucks are confident heading into the playoffs, but Coach Rivers acknowledges the challenges the Pacers can pose.

The No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to take on the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. However, the Bucks might have to begin their playoff journey without their superstar and catalyst, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the two-time MVP's availability for Game 1 is "very much up in the air."

"Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is rehabbing daily but there's some real doubt for his status to begin series vs. Pacers on Sunday, sources say. Although Giannis has rare recovery ability, he's very much up in the air for Game 1." (via @ShamsCharania on X)

Antetokounmpo suffered a calf injury during the team's 104-91 win against the Boston Celtics on April 9. The Greek native left the game after 29 minutes of action and sat out the team's final three games of the season.

Why Antetokounmpo's Potential Absence Spells Doom for Milwaukee

The Bucks are 4-5 this season without the 2021 NBA Finals MVP

Unsurprisingly, the Bucks are a much worse team without Antetokounmpo on the floor than they are when he is available. On the season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Furthermore, he shot a career-high 61.1 percent from the field during the regular season. Even with All-Star Damian Lillard on the team, Antetokounmpo's absence is a large void to fill.

2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks Stats Splits Category With Antetokounmpo Without Antetokounmpo PPG 119.7 113.1 RPG 44.6 40.3 APG 26.9 23.3 ORTG 119.3 117.2 DRTG 115.8 121.8

Additionally, the Pacers are a tough matchup for the Bucks as it is. During the 2023-24 regular season, Indiana had a 4-1 record against the Bucks. Furthermore, they ended the season averaging a league-leading 123.3 points per game. The Bucks, on the other hand, surrendered 116.3 points per game, the 10th-worst mark in the NBA. Not having the former NBA Finals MVP for Game 1, and possibly longer, will likely prove to be challenging for Milwaukee.

Bucks are Ready for Postseason No Matter What

Even without their leader, Milwaukee is ready to face off against the Pacers in the playoffs

Preparing for his first postseason appearance with the Bucks, Lillard acknowledges the challenges Indiana will bring​​​​​​.

“I think the one thing about the playoffs, especially this season, everybody can beat everybody,” Lillard said. “That’s really how I feel about it. Happy we have home court. It’s a team that we’re familiar with. We know that they like to play fast. They score a lot of points.”

Furthermore, head coach Doc Rivers says the team will "have great focus" to defeat the Pacers.

"Indiana has had our number all year, so perfect opponent," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. "They've played great against us. They have great confidence against us. We'll have great focus because we're going to have to."

Though Antetokoumpo could return this postseason, nothing seems to be definite at this point. For the Bucks, it is important they keep their focus and aim to defeat the team that has had their number all season.

