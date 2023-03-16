Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Reds were crushed 5-2 in their last 16 first leg clash against Real Madrid at Anfield.

They travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday looking to overturn the deficit.

But they were unable to do so as Los Blancos cruised to victory.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid won 6-2 on aggregate and progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Alisson Becker calls out teammates after Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Alisson Becker produced a number of super saves at the Santiago Bernabeu to keep Liverpool in the tie.

But, despite the Brazilian's brilliance, the Reds bowed out of the competition.

Alisson did not hold back when speaking about his teammates after the match.

The 30-year-old felt he gave his all but questioned the attitude of his teammates.

VIDEO: Alisson Becker calls out teammates after Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

He told TNT Sports, per CaughtOffside: “I think that every moment of the season had its reason and today we can say that it was the attitude of the players on the field. Perhaps because of the first game, which was a very elastic score.

"Coming here, beating Real Madrid away from home, it’s hard to… speaking as a human being now, it’s hard for you to create that expectation of qualifying.

“Now, man, I’m wearing the Liverpool shirt, I’m going to play against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The least I have to do is give my best. So that’s my thought, I believe I did my best, I leave here with a clear head.

"And now speaking as a team, we have much more to do. And this season of ups and downs, every moment had its reason.

“We had injuries, I think we don’t like to talk about it in football. We’re not going to use it as an excuse, but the injuries certainly hurt us. Now we only have one player left out, so that’s no longer an excuse. It’s been like this for over a month now.

“We had a fantastic, incredible game against United. Soon after, an inexplicable game against Bournemouth. And against Real Madrid, it’s not that we played badly, but we didn’t play enough to tie the game. There was a lack of attitude, a lot was lacking on our part.”

Liverpool now have a few weeks off. Their next game will be a tough trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on April 1.