Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric produced some brilliant bits of skill to get the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold during Real Madrid's Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Liverpool.

Heading into the match 5-2 up on aggregate, Carlo Ancelotti's side were the heavy favourites to qualify and they duly did so after a 1-0 win at the Bernabeu.

In the end, it was none other than reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema who popped up with the decisive goal – ending Liverpool's hopes of a trophy this season.

Vinicius and Modric's fine skill

While the match itself had few moments of quality, Vinicius and Modric produced some delightful individual moments.

On one occasion in the first half, the Brazilian taunted the England defender with a step-over, before nonchalantly knocking the ball past the full-back.

It was a piece of skill we've come to expect so often from the Madrid winger, but that doesn't stop it being mightily impressive.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Vinicius beats Trent Alexander-Arnold with lovely skill

To compound Trent's misery, Modric then did similar in the second half with another moment of magic.

The Croatian expertly flicked the ball over the head of the Liverpool star, much to the delight of the Bernabeu crowd.

VIDEO: Luka Modric's fine bit of skill vs Liverpool

Liverpool's trophy hopes over

In the end, Madrid were the far better team across the two legs and remain on course to defend their European crown.

Four years ago, Liverpool pulled off a miracle against Barcelona and many fans wanted to believe they could do the unthinkable once again.

But despite having the likes of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all on the pitch from the start, the Reds created barely any clear-cut chances.

Speaking after the game, BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand said; "Liverpool seemed like a team that never genuinely believed they could win this. It was flat."

Liverpool's focus now turns to the Premier League as they attempt to secure Champions League football for next season.