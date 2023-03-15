Real Madrid booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday evening after defeating Liverpool.

Los Blancos had one foot in the last eight after winning 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield.

And they got the job done in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real were rarely troubled throughout as they controlled the game.

They ended up winning 1-0 on the evening, with Karim Benzema's 78th minute goal the difference between the two sides.

'You'll Never Walk Alone' plays at the Bernabeu after Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Real Madrid showed true class after the final whistle went at the Bernabeu.

In a show of respect to their opponents, Liverpool's anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone', was played following the end of the match.

Why did 'You'll Never Walk Alone' play at the Bernabeu after Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool?

Carlo Ancelotti explained Real Madrid's show of respect in his interview after the match.

Prior to the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool laid flowers in tribute to Real Madrid club legend Amancio Amaro, after he had died that day.

Real's gesture was a way of saying thank you to their English opponents.

Ancelotti told Movistar, per Euro Foot: "The tribute to Liverpool has been very good because they are a gentlemen's club.

"They honored Amancio in the first leg and it's a fair gesture from our club towards them."

Jurgen Klopp thanks Real Madrid for gesture at full-time of Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp praised Real Madrid following their actions after the final whistle.

"It's a very nice gesture from the Bernabéu, it's very nice to play against each other," he said, per the Madrid Zone.

Who will Real Madrid play in the Champions League quarter-finals?

Real Madrid will find out their opponents for the last eight on Friday afternoon.

Joining them in the draw are Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Man City, AC Milan and Napoli.

Los Blancos are looking good and will fancy their chances of retaining their title.