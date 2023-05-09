Kevin De Bruyne scored a majestic equaliser for Manchester City against Real Madrid to rescue his side a draw at the Bernabeu in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

With City trailing 1-0 in the 67th minute, Rodri won the ball for City just outside the Madrid box and fed the ball to Jack Grealish.

The Englishman then laid the ball off to De Bruyne, who rifled the ball home into the bottom left corner – leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

Check out the Belgian's sumptuous strike below:

VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne's equaliser vs Real Madrid

Alternative angle of De Bruyne's wonder strike

If you thought that angle was good, wait till you see a close-up of De Bruyne's strike.

The midfielder is renowned for his technical brilliance and he showed it off brilliantly on this occasion.

See for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Alternative angle of De Bruyne's goal vs Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior scores rocket

While De Bruyne's strike was outstanding, it wasn't the only wonder goal scored on the night.

Indeed, Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior had earlier fired Madrid ahead with a rocket of his own from outside the box.

Left-back Eduardo Camavinga drove the ball forwards, before setting up the winger to take aim.

Vinicius then struck an effort from some 25 yards and his unstoppable effort left Ederson with no chance.

VIDEO: Vinicius Junior's goal vs Man City

Honours even at the Bernabeu

Overall, a draw was probably a fair result.

City had started the game brighter, but after Vinicius' opener, Madrid grew into the game.

The home side were unlucky not to add a second before De Bruyne's strike rescued Pep Guardiola's team.

It means that it's all to play for at the Etihad next week.

And if it delivers anything like the drama of last year's semi-final second leg between the two teams – we're in for a classic.