Luka Modric is 37 years old but he's still absolutely world-class.

Indeed, the Croatian international proved he's still among the best footballers on the planet with another effortlessly composed performance against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

The Real Madrid star has already won the competition on five occasions but doesn't seem content to hang up his boots just yet.

In fact, he's even been rumoured to be signing a new contract with the club.

While this might seem crazy for a player who's not far off 40, Modric remains a joy to watch and Madrid fans and neutrals alike will be delighted if he does keep on playing.

Modric's insane first touch vs Man City

There was one moment in the first half against City that epitomised exactly what Modric is about.

After Ruben Dias leapt highest to the ball that had been sent sky high, Modric took it down with one of the best first touches you'll ever see.

It was certainly appreciated by supporters, who took to social media to marvel over the Croatian's ability.

Check out the touch for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Luka Modic's insane first tough

And on another occasion, Modric's beautiful flick to Vinicius Junior almost set up a chance for Karim Benzema.

VIDEO: Luka Modric's flick to Vinicius Jr.

Modric's game in numbers

As you'd expect, Modric's passing against City was nearly perfect – with a completion rate of 94 per cent.

According to FotMob, he also made seven ball recoveries, one block and one clearance.

All to play for at the Etihad

In the end, the match finished 1-1, which was probably fair on reflection.

Vinicius opened the scoring with a stunning effort from outside the box, which left Ederson with no chance.

But in the second half, Kevin De Bruyne popped up with an equally impressive effort that silenced the Bernabeu.

It means City are now unbeaten in 21 matches and remain in contention to win a remarkable treble this season.