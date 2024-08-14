Highlights Kylian Mbappe's debut goal secured Real Madrid's 6th UEFA Super Cup win.

Thibaut Courtois showcased his talent with a superb save.

Valverde scored the opening goal, whilst Atalanta's Juan Musso impressed with his saves.

All eyes were on one of the biggest transfers in recent years as Kylian Mbappe lined up for a first competitive Real Madrid start - and he was the hero as his finish followed Federico Valderde's close-range strike, with Real securing a record sixth UEFA Super Cup in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in Warsaw.

The Frenchman joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and after a measly EURO 2024 campaign for France, viewers flooded in to watch his first game for Europe's current club champions take on the Europa League-winning Italians. It was a slow start from both sides, but it was almost the former Monaco man who broke the deadlock as he had the first-chance on the quarter-hour mark but he couldn't quite get his shot away.

Chances fell for the Spanish giants, but it was Atalanta who went closest with a freak shot that deflected off Antonio Rudiger and hit the bar - and beyond that, Ademola Lookman could have done better when he was gifted possession in the final third though Rudiger recovered this time. A drab first half came to a close with little to shout about but it sprung into life when Mario Pasalic looked destined to give Atalanta a shock lead with his measured header, though Thibaut Courtois was equal to his challenge with a flying save.

It was, however, the favourites who took the lead. Vinicius Junior received the ball on the left and his quick burst of pace beat the Atalanta defence, and with Valverde making a late run into the six-yard box, it was an easy tap in. Vinicius should have scored just moments later with a one-on-one and when Jude Bellingham's effort was cleared off the line by Juan Musso, it didn't seem long until the floodgates would open - which they did when Mbappe latched onto a pullback from Jude Bellingham to leave Musso flat-footed as they doubled the lead.

Real dominated from there on, and whilst there were chances - albeit limited - they cruised to the title and recorded their sixth edition of the trophy to put them ahead of other clubs in the all-time rankings.

Real Madrid Statistics Atalanta 6 Shots on target 1 4 Shots off target 5 53 Possession (%) 47 2 Yellow Cards 2 5 Corners 2 12 Fouls 19

Match Highlights

To follow...

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Ancelotti will be over the moon that the Belgian is back to full fitness after missing a lot of last season with injury, and his experience amongst Real's young side will be invaluable. He wasn't given much to do today but a superb flying stop from Pasalic showcased his evident talent.

Dani Carvajal - 7/10

Superb ball in for Vinicius that he almost fed off, but the Brazilian just reacted slightly late to his cross and couldn't quite break the deadlock. He's become such a consistent performer for Real throughout the years and this time was no different.

Eder Militao - 6/10

Almost deflected the ball into his own net with a freak deflection in the first half but in general, the Brazilian centre-back was reassuring and Real could count upon him when needed.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Superb recovery pace to win the ball back from Ademola Lookman when it looked as though the former Everton man had been gifted the chance to breach the Madrid defence. He is a hugely underrated cog of a backline that has been formidable for years.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Atalanta's wing-back options meant that Real's full-backs didn't have much to do in terms of defending but Mendy tucked in as a third centre-back more often than not. Nothing spectacular from the French defender, but he held his own.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Quiet for the majority of the game, but it was his goal that broke the deadlock. The Uruguayan has a knack of producing the goods for Real when needed and the timing of his run was ideal to begin the journey to yet another trophy for the side from the Spanish capital.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10

The defensive rock of the Madrid team, Tchouameni does the dirty work extremely well and his influence in the centre of the park did keep Madrid on the front foot for the majority of the game.

Jude Bellingham - 6/10

England's starboy didn't quite have his night in the first half and was booked - perhaps harshly - after lunging for a ball that saw him look to open the scoring. He'll have less of an impact in the final third with Mbappe's arrival and all eyes will be on how he can perform at the advanced midfielder at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo - 6/10

A great player who is underrated in his own right after being shrouded by the signings of Bellingham, Mbappe and even Endrick in recent seasons. Real's silent assassin went close by hitting the bar in first-half stoppage time.

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

Went close with a sliding effort just after Mbappe's shot was blocked after 17 minutes but beyond that, his output was limited by Atalanta's watertight back five. There is no doubting that he will have a superb campaign as ever but tonight was slightly tepid, especially when he missed a one-on-one against the impressive Musso.

Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

Took a little bit to warm up but got his first shot away after 15 minutes. He adds a dynamic pace to Real Madrid's spearhead that they haven't had for years after enjoying the brilliance of Karim Benzema for over a decade. It is interesting to see how Ancelotti will utilise him over the coming year and beyond to gain the tag of the best player in the world.

SUB - Luka Modric - 5/10

Came on with 15 minutes to go for some fresh legs in the centre of the park.

SUB - Brahim Diaz - 4/10

Brought on to give Mbappe a standing ovation for his debut outing in a white shirt.

SUB - Arda Guler - 3/10

Came on with minutes to go after an impressive EURO 2024 campaign.

SUB - Dani Ceballos - 3/10

Replaced Bellingham before stoppage time.

SUB - Lucas Vazquez - 3/10

The long-serving star was brought on for his 350th appearance.

Atalanta Player Ratings

Juan Musso - 8/10

Nothing he could do about the goal and the Argentine was Atalanta's saving grace throughout the game. He thwarted Mbappe with his opening goal, was brave in the challenge to stop Bellingham poking home on the stroke of half-time and after a superb duo of saves in the moments following the opener, the game could well have been out of sight had he not been on top form. A great outing from the former Udinese stopper.

Berat Djimsiti - 6/10

Djimsiti was tasked with halting Vinicius, but the Brazilian ran him - and Atalanta - ragged. There aren't many tougher opponents in football and he certainly felt the brunt of his pace and trickery.

Isak Hien - 7/10

Hien massively impressed in the Europa League final that saw Atalanta reach Warsaw, and his recovery and pace against Mbappe was second to none. He is another player who didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Sead Kolasinac - 6/10

The former Arsenal man has become a man reborn in Lombardy but again, coming up against a superior opponent wasn't the ideal start to the competitive campaign. Didn't do anything wrong per se but couldnt influence the game at either end.

Davide Zappacosta - 6/10

A great run in behind left him with acres to produce a cross but he couldn't quite get his end product right. The former Chelsea man is blessed with flair on his day and on another outing he could have made a huge difference.

Ederson - 6/10

The Brazilian's superb performance in the Europa League final was enough to reportedly put him on the coattails of Europe's biggest teams, and he certainly didn't look out of place in Warsaw. A long shot flew over on the half hour mark but he kept the pace for Gasperini's side against a star-studded midfield.

Marten de Roon - 6/10

Dutchman De Roon didn't feature in the Europa League final and he had a chance to taste European silverware on the night but he couldn't make the difference against Bellingham and co. He'll have to wait until next month for a Champions League outing which will be his first in three years.

Matteo Ruggeri - 5/10

Struggled against Carvajal and the majority of Real's attacks came down his side. A good workout for the Italy international if anything and he won't have many worse outings with Atalanta wanting another solid season in the top-flight.

Mario Pasalic - 6/10

Went agonisingly close to opening the scoring with a well-crafted header early on. The Croatian was underused at Chelsea but he seems to have found his feet in Italy and on another day he breaks the deadlock.

Ademola Lookman - 5/10

The hero that fired Atalanta to the Europa League with a hat-trick in the final, Lookman was evidently more likely to be nullified against the Champions League winners and he did find it tough to get into the groove today.

Charles de Ketelaere - 5/10

Really struggled to get into the game and despite boasting huge potential as a youngster back in his native Belgium, De Ketelaere has not quite taken that amid two big moves to AC Milan and the Bergamo-based outfit. That being said, Real are a tough task for a season opener and his service was always going to be limited.

SUB - Ben Godfrey - 5/10

Interesting sub having joined from Everton but Godfrey could - and should - have scored at least once. Intriguing to see how he will do this season.

SUB - Marco Retegui - 4/10

The Argentine-born Italy international didn't have much luck in the final third.

SUB - Mitchel Bakker - 4/10

Came on to replace Kolasinac but couldn't quite get into the groove.

SUB - Marco Palesta - 2/10

Introduced in stoppage-time.

SUB - Alberto Manzoni - 2/10

As above.

Man of the Match

Juan Musso

Musso may have been on the losing side but he certainly turned in a man of the match performance in Poland on Wednesday. His flying save to stop Bellingham prodding in just before half time was nothing short of heroic, and whilst his defence let him down for the opener, a superb double-salvo in the space of two minutes to stop Vinicius and Bellingham kept the score to a minimum.

Some more poor defending from Atalanta saw boss Gasperini raging, with Musso again stranded, but without the Argentine it could have been a real routing for the Serie A outfit. An experienced head in goal, he should do well for the Bergamo side this season.