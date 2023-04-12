Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly made a bold pre-match prediction for his team's Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid and his words have now come back to haunt him.

Boehly took over ownership of the club back in May 2022, but since his arrival, things have not gone swimmingly for the Blues.

Despite spending more than £550 million since assuming control, Chelsea have been in woeful form this season and currently sit 11th in the Premier League table.

It, therefore, came as a surprise to many when Boehly declared that he thought his team would beat the defending European champions convincingly in their own backyard.

Boehly's awful prediction for Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Prior to the match at the Bernabeu, Boehly was confronted by reporters and asked to give a score prediction for the first leg of the tie.

"Chelsea's going to win," said the American emphatically.

As if that wasn't enough, the Blues owner then added: "3-0."

After being questioned about Chelsea's awful form of late, Boehly then reiterated: "I say have a lot of faith and we're going to win 3-0 tonight."

Addressing the matter further, he stressed: "We look at this as a very long-term process. We have a lot of work to do and we're excited about the future."

VIDEO: Todd Boehly's awful pre-match prediction for Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Chelsea humbled by Real in Madrid

In the end, Boehly's comments aged terribly as Carlo Ancelotti's side eased to a comfortable victory.

While the Blues started the match brightly, Madrid eventually took the lead through Karim Benzema and were unlucky not to add more goals before half-time.

After the break, Ben Chilwell was sent off for fouling Rodrygo, having been adjudged to have prevented a goal-scoring opportunity.

The Englishman had few complaints about his dismissal but it left Chelsea helpless and Madrid took full advantage.

Indeed, just 15 minutes later, Marco Asensio finished off a neatly worked move to double the home side's advantage.

Speaking after the game, Frank Lampard praised his side for how they performed with 10 men but the Blues now have it all to do in the second leg.

"Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge... we have to believe!", he said.

The second leg will be contested next week on Tuesday, April 19.