Highlights Real Madrid have secured Champions League final spot with Joselu's last-minute double against Borussia Dortmund in an unforgettable win.

Vinicius Jr and Alphonso Davies shine, but Joselu steals the show with incredible goals in the dying moments.

Key players like Toni Kroos impressed for Real Madrid, Manuel Neuer stood out for Bayern Munich, but Joselu's impact was all-too monumental.

Real Madrid, in incredible fashion, managed to secure a spot in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund after Joselu's last-minute double blew Bayern Munich out of the water in a 2-1 victory.

The side from the Spanish capital dominated the majority of the first half proceedings, while the Bundesliga outfit had their veteran shot stopper Manuel Neuer to thank for keeping them within arms' reach of a Der Klassiker-themed Champions League final.

An unstoppable Vinicius Jr picked up the pace in the second stage of the all-enthralling Champions League affair - but his injection of pace and directness was to no avail as substitute Alphonso Davies bagged the first goal of his career in the competition, putting the visitors ahead and in pole position.

The home side then grabbed a goal of their own, but it was later chalked out after referee Syzmon Marciniak's consultation with the pitch side monitor. Nacho Fernandez shoved Joshua Kimmich and the Polish official had no option but to rule it out.

With the tie falling out of their grasp, Joselu - who has struggled to worm his way into Carlo Ancelotti's plans - scored a simply incredible duo of goals in the fixture's dying embers. The Bernabeu, known for its enormity of its atmosphere, erupted into raptures after his second goal was eventually given.

Key Match Statistics Real Madrid Stats Bayern Munich 57% Possession 43% 19 Total shots 8 7 Shots on target 5 8 Corner kicks 4 1 Yellow cards 0

Real Madrid Player Ratings

GK – Andriy Lunin – 7/10

Back in the fold after Courtois resumed his spot between the sticks on the weekend. Remained alert throughout, sweeping up and matching shots, despite having little to do. Not at fault for Bayern's goal.

RB – Dani Carvajal – 8/10

An offensive threat early on, Carvajal's cross merely missed a colleague in the box. A classy operator at right-back, the Spaniard was also seen waltzing into the middle of the park at times, too.

CB – Antonio Rudiger – 8/10

Composed in possession and was disciplined when faced up against Kane, which cannot always be said about the German. Defensively robust throughout.

CB – Nacho Fernandez – 7/10

Another solid performance as Madrid skipper. Dealt with the very little threat Kane posed.

LB – Ferland Mendy – 8/10

One of his best games in a Madrid shirt. Sane enjoyed little success against the Frenchman, whose raw pace and power made him an absolute nuisance to play against. Often made runs into the box, too.

RM – Federico Valverde – 6.5/10

Albeit typically energetic, his decision-making with the ball at his feet needed improvement. Often opted for a long pass when the simpler one was available.

CM – Aurelien Tchouameni – 6/10

Uncharacteristically caught out on the occasion and lacked the physicality needed for such an important fixture.

CM – Toni Kroos – 8.5/10

Kroos just ages like the finest of wines. He always looked at ease against his former employers and hardly put a foot wrong. Put on a passing clinic for the rest of the world to admire.

LM – Rodrygo – 7/10

Missed a gilt-edged chance to put the hosts ahead but was unwilling to let that deter his forward-thinking abilities. Expansive in his patterns of play, the 23-year-old provided the Bayern defence with plenty of problems.

ST – Jude Bellingham – 7.5/10

Bellingham was much more involved compared to the first leg - and he put in an all-action performance in response to the criticism, dropping deep to regain possession but also pressing hard from the front.

ST – Vinicius Jr – 9/10

Los Blancos' livewire made several darting runs as a means of testing Bayern's stubbornness. The Brazilian struck the woodwork in the early stages and was unplayable.

Sub – Luka Modric (69' for Kroos) – 5/10

He did his job in the centre of the park, but nothing too important to note.

Sub – Eduardo Camavinga (69' for Tchouameni) – 6/10

Sured things up and gave Madrid a sterner presence in the middle.

Sub – Joselu (80' for Valverde) – 9.5/10

From playing for Stoke City to scoring an all-important goal in a Champions League semi-final, what an incredible story. The Spaniard was in the right place at the right time for the second goal, and he sent the Bernabeu into elation with his two-goal haul.

Sub – Brahim Diaz (80' for Rodrygo) – 7/10

Looked to cause problems with his fresh legs. An electric cameo.

Sub – Eder Militao (100' for Bellingham) – N/A

Nothing to do.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

GK – Manuel Neuer – 8/10

The busier of the two goalkeepers, especially in the first half, Neuer made a string of outstanding saves to keep Madrid at bay. A brilliant performance from the seasoned shot stopper. Gifted Joselu his first goal.

RB – Joshua Kimmich – 5.5/10

Rash shove on Bellingham early on but enjoyed the majority of success when running off the Englishman.

CB – Matthijs de Ligt – 7/10

A calm head in the heart of the back line, the Dutchman was a main reason as to how Bayern survived Real Madrid's first half Real Madrid onslaught.

CB – Eric Dier – 7.5/10

Favoured over Upamecano and Kim, though he looked quite nervy in the opening stages.

LB – Noussair Mazraoui – 6/10

Did a relatively decent job of holding the fort at left-back with whoever Madrid had thriving on the right flank.

CDM – Konrad Laimer – 7.5/10

Just like the first leg, Laimer played a starring role. Providing perfect cover in front of the back line, the Austrian was defensively astute, though his front-footedness didn't always pay off.

CDM – Aleksandar Pavlovic – 7/10

Despite his tender age of 20, Pavlovic put in a mature performance - one not too dissimilar to that of his compatriot Kroos. Struggled to track his runners in the second half, but he has a bright future ahead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pavlovic completed 100% of his 45 attempted passes in the first half.

RM – Leroy Sane – 5/10

Sane's subpar decision-making let him - and his teammates - down at times when they were on the front foot and had little joy on the right. It certainly was a night to forget for the German.

CAM – Jamal Musiala – 6/10

Often formed a two-man partnership with Kane up top but was largely ineffective. Though he did occupy the space behind Tchouameni and Kroos very well and looked more of a threat late on.

LM – Serge Gnabry – 5/10

Overplayed a pass to Kane early on, but his dynamism caused problems in his short 26-man cameo before being replaced.

ST – Harry Kane – 5/10

Evidently not at his talismanic best, but he let off a superb shot in the 28th minute, met only by Lunin. In a game where you'd expect him to grab it by the scruff of the neck, he did everything but.

Sub – Alphonso Davies (26' for Gnabry) – 7/10

Unable to use his speed to full effect but did impress in moments. That was until he stepped up to produce a world-beating howitzer, which left Lunin hapless.

Sub – Kim min-Jae (76' for Sane) – 2/10

Conceded two goals upon his introduction. Horror show once again.

Sub – Thomas Muller (84' for Musiala) – 4/10

Offered very little compared to Musiala.

Sub – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (84' for Kane) – 3/10

Similar story to Muller.

Man of the Match

Joselu (Real Madrid)

At a time when Carlo Ancelotti and his entourage were in search for a goal, the away contingent may have let out a collective sigh of disbelief when they saw former Newcastle United man Joselu warming up. The Stuttgart-born man, who has enjoyed journeyman status, was the man of the moment.

Even in a star-studded side boasting the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, it took Joselu to be the difference-maker. From being quick to react to Neuer's blunder to remaining as alert as possible to notch Madrid's second, this night will forever be etched into the mythology of the European behemoths - and that is all thanks to the Spaniard. Talk about making an impact. Incredible.