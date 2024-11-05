Real Madrid succumbed to a second consecutive defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu after AC Milan thumped Ancelotti's men to a 3-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite starting on the front foot, AC Milan drew first blood after Malick Thiaw's thumping header flew past a helpless Andriy Lunin. It was the third consecutive time in which Madrid had conceded the first goal at the Bernabeu, and the players were determined to avoid a consecutive home loss. As such, not long after the Rossoneri's opener, some clever work from the white shirts resulted in Vinicius Jr winning a penalty, which he slotted down the middle with ease to launch his side back into the game.

However, it was never going to be that straightforward for Carlo Ancelotti's men, and their defensive woes continued to show after an unwatched Alvaro Morata arrived into the box to feed on a loose ball and tap in Milan's second.

Real Madrid trudged back into the dressing room at half-time a goal down, and despite an intriguing double substitution after the break, the hosts conceded a third after Rafael Leao burst past Lucas Vazquez, before delivering a low cross into Tijani Reijnders who was somehow left wide open in front of goal.

Many in the stadium thought the game was back on after a defensive mix-up in the AC Milan box birthed an opportunity for Rudiger to reduce the deficit from the edge of the box. However, the goal was ruled out for offside and the game concluded 3-1 to the visitors, marking back-to-back home defeats in what is looking like a dark time for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan - Match Statistics Real Madrid Statistic AC Milan 57 Possession (%) 43 23 Shots 14 10 Shots on Target 9 8 Corners 5 6 Saves 9 4 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Real Madrid Player Ratings

GK – Andriy Lunin – 6/10

With Thibaut Courtois sidelined with injury, his Ukrainian understudy got the nod for a second consecutive game, his previous being a disastrous loss at the hands of Barcelona. It was a rather inconsistent performance from him - conceding another three goals to add to the four from last week is nothing to be pleased about, but some of Lunin's goalkeeping actions were impressive regardless.

RB – Lucas Vazquez – 3/10

Often struggled against his opposite wide man, Rafael Leao, and was far too reckless in possession.

CB – Eder Militao – 5/10

Despite some decent individual contributions at the back, Militao, like many of Madrid's defenders, seemingly couldn't cope with Milan's myriad of attacking movements. Went missing for Reijnders' goal in the second half.

CB – Antonio Rudiger – 5/10

Was nowhere to be seen for Alvaro Morata's goal, and also partly to blame for leaving Milan shirts unmarked in the box for Milan's second and third goals. Many thought the game was truly back on late in the second half, but Rudiger was unlucky to have his strike chalked out for offside.

LB – Ferland Mendy – 5/10

Was rather too cautious in possession, which slowed his side's progression of the ball, and also failed to track many of Pulisic's runs down his flank.

CM – Aurelien Tchouameni – 6/10

His physicality on the ball was useful to the core of Madrid's midfield, and he often looked the most comfortable at holding the ball in central areas. Defensively, though, the Frenchman lacked impact, much like most of his teammates. He made way for Eduardo Camavinga in a surprising double substitution at half-time.

CM – Federico Valverde – 4/10

It was a quiet first half from the Uruguayan, who was not afforded another opportunity to impress and was hooked at half time in favour of Brahim Diaz.

CM – Luka Modric – 6/10

Now officially the oldest player in Real Madrid history, Luka Modric returned to the starting eleven following a bench appearance last time out against Barcelona. Though not particularly delivering a standout performance, the Croatian looked comfortable dictating play and progressing the ball.

AM – Jude Bellingham – 4/10

Energetic in early proceedings but struggled to impact the game in a way which many would have expected him to. It has now ticked past Bellingham's 14th consecutive game without a goal - unusual for a player who netted 23 throughout last term.

ST – Vinicius Jr – 7/10

Won and converted a penalty in style to equalize for his side, and was his usual vibrant self beyond the goal, although couldn't add any more to his goal tally for the night.

ST – Kylian Mbappe – 5/10

It was an energetic start from the Frenchman who had otherwise struggled to adapt to life in Madrid's white. However, he ended the night without a goal, and though the performance wasn't as disastrous as in the El Clasico last weekend, it was still far from his expected standard.

SUB – Eduardo Camavinga – 7/10

Allowed his side more control over the ball in the second half, and also made some important defensive contributions.

SUB – Brahim Diaz – 5/10

Looked tidy on the ball but struggled to make an impact going forward following his half-time substitution.

SUB – Dani Ceballos – 5/10

Struggled to make an impact in his half-hour cameo at the end.

SUB – Rodrygo – 5/10

Struggled to impact the game as a substitute.

SUB – Fran Garcia – 5/10

Couldn't do much in his short cameo at the end.

AC Milan Player Ratings

GK – Mike Maignan – 7.5/10

Incredibly composed amid pressure and made a number of vital saves throughout, including an exceptional stop at point-blank range in the second half to stop any chance of a late comeback.

RB – Emerson Royal – 6.5/10

A late, clumsy challenge from the former Tottenham man gave Real Madrid a free shot at an equalizer. However, in fairness, some of Emerson's overlapping runs did stir problems among the opposition defense.

CB – Malick Thiaw – 7/10

Fired a powerful header into the back of the net from a corner to give his side the lead, and generally fared well against Madrid's star-studded attack.

CB – Fikayo Tomori – 7/10

Emerged with a few useful defensive actions in both halves, and coped well amid Madrid's attacking pressure.

LB – Theo Hernandez – 7/10

An ambitious run down the left flank in the opening minutes amounted to little, but it was a decent performance from the Milan captain, who contributed well both offensively and defensively.

CM – Yunus Musah – 6.5/10

Enjoyed a decent performance, albeit losing possession in promising situations at times.

CM – Youssouf Fofana – 6.5/10

Saw a lot of the ball, having played a key role in AC Milan's build-up, and was tidy for the most part.

CM – Tijani Reijnders – 7.5/10

Looked comfortable on the ball and created a couple of chances for his teammates too. Somehow, he found himself in acres of space in front of Lunin, and he finished well to give his side a comfy two-goal cushion in the second period.

RW – Christian Pulisic – 8/10

Whipped in a threatening corner early in the first half which culminated in the first goal of the night, and was also effective with a number of forays forward.

LW – Rafael Leao – 8.5/10

Looked like his team's most prominent threat going forward on multiple occasions, and it was his parried shot which eventually led to Milan's second of the night. Also delivered a fantastic assist for his team's third of the night.

ST – Alvaro Morata – 7/10

Arrived at the right place, at the right time, completely unmarked, to tap home a second for the visitors, though he contributed little else beyond the goal.

SUB – Tammy Abraham – 5/10

Came on for the final 20 minutes but hesitated on the ball at times - should do better if he is to cement a place in the starting line-up.

SUB – Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 6/10

Had little to do in his short cameo at the end, though was very close to making it 4-1 late on.

SUB – Noah Okafor – 6/10

Couldn't do much in his short cameo at the end.

SUB – Davide Calabria – N/A

Had little to do in his short cameo at the end.

SUB – Strahinja Pavlovic – N/A

Had little to do in his short cameo at the end.

Man of the Match

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

The Portugal international often looked like a serious threat coming down the left flank, causing all sorts of problems especially to the right side of the Madrid defense.

After finding space with an intelligent turn in the center of the box towards the end of the first half, it was Leao's parried shot which eventually resulted in Milan's second of the night, and a powerful drive in the second half paved way for Reijnders to double the advantage for the Italian outfit.