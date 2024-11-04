After having their La Liga match postponed over the weekend, Real Madrid are switching their focus back to the UEFA Champions League , where they will host AC Milan on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan - Details When Tuesday, Nov. 5 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Where to Watch Paramount+, CBS Sports

Madrid's game against Valencia CF , scheduled for Saturday, was postponed by the Spanish Football Federation following fatal flash floods in southern Spain that have killed over 200 people.

Los Blancos are looking to bounce back after suffering a humbling 4-0 defeat in El Clásico against FC Barcelona last weekend. They currently sit nine points behind their rivals in second place in La Liga.

Real put on a vintage performance in their last Champions League matchday, coming back from 2-0 down to defeat Borussia Dortmund 5-2, off the back of a hat trick from Vinicius Jr . Madrid has two wins and one loss so far in their European campaign, having suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lille OSC in France in early October.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad currently occupies 12th position (out of 36) in the Champions League standings.

Milan, meanwhile, are desperate for points in the UCL, having lost their first two outings to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen . The Rossoneri were victorious on Matchday 3, beating Club Brugge 3-1 thanks to a brace from midfielder Tijani Reijnders.

Milan currently sit outside a knockout playoff round spot in 25th position.

In Serie A, meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca's men are in seventh place on 17 points, just below the final European spot. Milan are fresh off a 1-0 win over Monza on Saturday.

AC Milan Lineup vs Real Madrid

Fonseca rotated his squad slightly against Monza in anticipation of the big midweek clash with Madrid, leaving defenders Fikayo Tomori and Emerson Royal on the bench. Both are expected to start on Tuesday.

Star winger Rafael Leao was benched over the weekend, and could once again start this match in the dugout, making way for Noah Okafor. Christian Pulisic should be the main creative outlet in attack, and Álvaro Morata will be trusted with scoring duties as the sole striker.

Matteo Gabia, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi remain unavailable for selection due to injury, while Tammy Abraham is at risk of missing the game after picking up a knock.

AC Milan predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK) – Emerson Royal, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernandez – Tijani Reijnders, Youssouf Fofana – Samuel Chukwueze, Christian Pulisic, Noah Okafor – Álvaro Morata.

Real Madrid Lineup vs AC Milan

Federico Valverde and Rodrygo should return from injury and slot into Ancelotti's starting lineup on Tuesday.

Rodrygo will form the fearsome attacking trident with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, with Jude Bellingham surely occupying spaces just behind the frontline.

Eder Militao and Antonio Rüdiger will surely make up the center of defense, flanked by Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez.

Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal all remain out with long-term injuries.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga — Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan - Betting Odds Real Madrid win -230 Draw +400 AC Milan win +550 Mbappe anytime scorer -135 Vinicius anytime scorer +115 Bellingham anytime scorer +300 Pulisic anytime scorer +370