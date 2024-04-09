Highlights Valverde's wondergoal keeps Real Madrid level in Champions League quarter-final.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva stuns with brilliant free kick, but Real Madrid responds.

Second half filled with brilliant goals as Valverde, Foden, and Gvardiol shine.

Manchester City and Real Madrid will both head into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with it all to play for after Federico Valverde’s wonderful volley drew proceedings level in the 77th minute.

Bernardo Silva’s brilliantly taken free kick within two minutes stunned the home crowd as the midfield magician caught Andriy Lunin off guard. The Ukraine international, standing in for Thibaut Courtois, was unable to keep the dead ball effort out.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were eager to respond, however, and found themselves in front 12 minutes after conceding. Eduardo Camavinga’s shot, which deflected off Ruben Dias on the way through, gave Los Blancos a glimmer of hope.

Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo combined brilliantly on the 14-minute mark to put their side ahead after the latter’s effort trickled into the back of the net.

Second Half Full of Wondergoals

Valverde, Foden and Gvardiol all scored brilliant goals

The entertaining match-up - between two of the competition’s favourites – continued to grow in its magnitude in the second half. The visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession and made it in the 66th minute.

Phil Foden, who is currently in the form of his life, equalised with a strike that is becoming his bread and butter. Unlikely goalscorer Josko Gvardiol struck the ball ever so sweetly into the side netting on the 70-minute mark to give the side from east Manchester the lead for the second time on the night.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josko Gvardiol’s goal was the first of his Manchester City career. It took the Croatian defender 33 games.

Valverde was then the man to step up for Ancelotti and his entourage to pull the hosts back on level terms. A ball from Vinicius found the Uruguay international on the other side of City's penalty box - and without a second thought, he laced the ball goalwards.

Packed with the combination of precision and power, Valverde's well-struck effort left Stefan Ortega without a chance of keeping it out. Ancelotti, as expected, remained calm on the touch line, but the 25-year-old's late strike could be a crucial factor when they return to action at the Etihad Stadium.

