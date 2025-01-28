Real Madrid are reportedly "angry" with how Liverpool star, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has acted amid their growing interest, and they have sounded out the prospect of signing Bayern Munich ace, Joshua Kimmich, instead, as per Sky Sports Switzerland.

Los Blancos have been chasing a new right-back for the best part of a year now, with it being revealed in March 2024 that the Reds' man was a priority target. Alexander-Arnold's contract is due to expire at the end of this season, which has thrust his future at Anfield under the spotlight, though he has delayed making a conclusive decision thus far.

Real Madrid had approached Liverpool at the start of the January transfer window in an attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold immediately. However, as noted by Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside outfit had no intention of opening negotiations, and were still persistent in their attempts to keep the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid 'Angry' with Alexander-Arnold's Lack of Response

The Spanish behemoths have lined up a backup plan

According to the report from Sky Sports Switzerland, the "slowdown in discussions" has frustrated Madrid, who had hoped to seal a deal this month. It is thought that they have now considered a move for Kimmich with two particular incentives in mind.

The German would be the purported backup, should a deal for Alexander-Arnold fall through in any case, while additionally, the La Liga outfit hope that such negotiations with Kimmich will divert attention away from their primary target.

Joshua Kimmich vs Trent Alexander-Arnold - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Kimmich Alexander-Arnold Appearances 19 21 Goals 1 1 Assists 6 6 Passes Completion (%) 89.7 73.5 Key Passes per 90 2.47 2.27 Crosses per 90 5.32 6.92 Tackles Won per 90 1.0 1.89 Interceptions per 90 0.68 1.24

At present, both Kimmich and Alexander-Arnold are set to be free agents this summer. Neither have shown a public willingness to stay put at their respective clubs, and both have been linked with an array of moves across Europe as a result. In fact, Liverpool have reportedly sounded out the prospect of signing the former, in the event the latter departs.

Contrasting reports in Spain previously suggested that Alexander-Arnold had decided on his future, although Ben Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, ruled out such possibilities for the time being.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot and his entourage have plenty on their plate in terms of contractual negotiations. Alongside, Alexander-Arnold, both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are yet to sign new deals, and the trio would be set to leave for free in the summer, as things stand, though negotiations are underway to convince the duo otherwise.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 28/01/2025