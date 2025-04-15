Real Madrid will need to produce one of the most monumental comebacks in UEFA Champions League history if they are to overturn their first-leg deficit and qualify for the semi-finals when they host Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday night (Central European Time).
The defending champions trail 3-0 after being comprehensively outplayed in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium in London last Tuesday, meaning they have a mountain to climb in front of their own fans.
|
Result In Normal Time This Week
|
Decimal Odds
|
Fractional Odds
|
US Moneyline
|
Real Madrid
|
1.74
|
20/27
|
-135
|
The Draw
|
4.5
|
7/2
|
+350
|
Arsenal
|
4.75
|
15/4
|
+375
|
To Qualify For The Semi-Finals
|
Decimal Odds
|
Fractional Odds
|
US Moneyline
|
Real Madrid