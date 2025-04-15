Real Madrid will need to produce one of the most monumental comebacks in UEFA Champions League history if they are to overturn their first-leg deficit and qualify for the semi-finals when they host Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday night (Central European Time).

The defending champions trail 3-0 after being comprehensively outplayed in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium in London last Tuesday, meaning they have a mountain to climb in front of their own fans.

Result In Normal Time This Week Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Real Madrid 1.74 20/27 -135 The Draw 4.5 7/2 +350 Arsenal 4.75 15/4 +375