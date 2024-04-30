Highlights Real Madrid and Barcelona are at risk of Champions League expulsion due to government interference in the Spanish football federation.

If political interference is confirmed, RFEF could face suspension from UEFA and FIFA, impacting major tournaments.

The consequences extend to the national team with Spain's place at Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games now in doubt.

According to reports in Spanish media, Real Madrid and Barcelona could be banned from playing in the Champions League. This is due to the Spanish government’s attempts to interfere with the running of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Uribes, president of Spain's Supreme Sports Council, recently sent a letter to UEFA and FIFA explaining why the government had to get involved as the nation's FA battles allegations of corruption. But, as reported by AS, it's understood that the football bodies have not responded well to the letter.

UEFA and FIFA believe a "line has been crossed" with the government interference. A joint letter sent by the two governing bodies to Rodriguez-Uribes last week, signed by general secretaries Mattias Grafstrom and Theodore Theodoridis, questioned why the interference had taken place.

This is not the only scandal within Spanish football of late, with former UEFA vice-president Luis Rubiales resigning as Spanish FA chief just months ago. This came after he kissed Jenni Hermoso following the country's Women’s World Cup final victory over England.

Real Madrid and Barcelona Risk Expulsion

Both the men's and women's teams in trouble

On Friday, Spain’s Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD, the Supreme Sports Council) will have to respond to a number of questions posed by UEFA and FIFA. If it's interpreted that political interference has taken place and that the RFEF has effectively been taken over by the government, there could be severe consequences for Spanish football.

The RFEF would be almost immediately suspended by both UEFA and FIFA, with Spanish representatives expelled from both bodies’ competitions. This means Real Madrid and Barcelona would be ruled out of competing in the Champions League for the 2024/25 season – this applies to both the men's and women's teams.

Friday is the deadline for the CSD to respond to the following questions posed by UEFA and FIFA:

On what legal and/or factual basis was the Commission appointed?

Who makes up the Commission and who appointed its members?

What is the Commission's exact mandate?

What power does the Commission have?

What relationship does the Commission have with the statutory decision-making bodies in the RFEF?

Related Why La Liga Doesn't Have Goal-Line Technology It looked as though Lamine Yamal might have scored but VAR had other ideas.

Spain Also at Risk

Could be banned from Euro 2024

As the RFEF could be immediately suspended from both UEFA and FIFA, this could also have huge ramifications for the Euro 2024 tournament. Indeed, the Spanish national team could be prevented from competing, while they also won't be able to put a team forward for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Beyond the Champions League and Euros, the ruling would also impact teams hoping to play in the Europa League, Europa Conference League, and the FIFA Club World Cup – with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid having already qualified for the latter which takes place in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid holds the record number of victories in the Club World Cup with five, Barcelona are second with two triumphs.

What's more, Spain would also be ruled out of hosting the 2030 World Cup. Spain, Portugal and Morocco are set to host the bulk of the competition (with three matches taking place in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay), but the AS report notes that those at FIFA feel that the other two host nations are perfectly capable of holding the tournament without Spain.