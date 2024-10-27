There was not a single Real Madrid player who could walk away with his head held high after the 4-0 El Clasico humiliation at the hands of their biggest rivals Barcelona. That said, fullback Ferland Mendy was one of the poorer performers on the day.

It was a weird sort of game, level at 0-0 until the until the 54th minute with both teams missing key chances. A wasteful Kylian Mbappe was perhaps the most guilty on that front, and Los Blancos were made to pay in the second half by Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish forward bagged the opener and then a second just two minutes later. Goals from in-form wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha would put the gloss on a historic La Liga win for Hansi Flick's men – delighting Barca fans and former players alike.

Mendy Blasted After 3/10 Clasico Display

"Unacceptable performance"

Throughout the game, Mendy – who makes £167k-p/w – struggled with his opponents and the reaction from the press paints a clear picture of his struggles. In the 90min Player Ratings, he was handed a 3/10, with this comment: "Inexplicably kept Lewandowski onside and things only got worse from there."

NBC Sports weren't much kinder, giving him a 4/10 and noting how he was at fault for two of the goals conceded: "Out to lunch on Lewandowski’s second, he won’t like the look of Yamal’s goal either."

The stats don't look great either with SofaScore 6.1 ratings leaving only Mbappe and Lucas Vasquez (both 6.0) lower-ranked players on the pitch. Mendy won just one out of three attempted duels in the game, he also lost the ball 11 times – the fifth highest for Madrid – and had just four defensive actions, compared to Antonion Rudiger (9) and Eder Militao (7).

Fans on social media were not happy with the fullback's display and made that clear in no uncertain terms. One wrote: "I have no words for Ferland Mendy this season."

Another added: "I would like to never see Ferland Mendy anywhere near this club ever again. He can take Kylian Lukaku with him." A third noted that it was an "unacceptable performance."

A fourth was brutal after Mendy was at fault for Yamal's goal, writing: "That's Ferland Mendy... Useless player scared of a 16-year-old kid. Backs away from Yamal to let him score, what a disgrace."

Someone else added: “Ferland Mendy... My head is spinning in anger, you are the worst player this club has ever had.”

Stats via SofaScore.