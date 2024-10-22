Key Takeaways Borussia Dortmund stormed into a 2-0 lead away against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos scored two quick goals to level the scoreline at the Bernabeu.

Vincius Junior's second-half hat trick sealed a 5-2 win for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in a pulsating Champions League game in which Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick. Dortmund would have no doubt approached this match ominously, having previously never won at the Bernabeu in seven previous Champions League visits.

The first 20 minutes were very evenly matched in terms of possession. Then on the 30-minute mark, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock, after Guirassy played a lovely ball through to Dutch winger Donyell Malen, who side-footed in to net his second goal of the season.

Things got even better for Dortmund four minutes later, when Malen turned provider, getting down the right wing and driving across the six-yard box for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to stretch out on the back post to make it two-nil. Madrid pushed for a goal and were denied by the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds through Vinicius Junior and Bellingham.

Inevitably, Real Madrid started the second half strongly, no doubt stinging from the score. They got one back on the hour mark when Rudiger headed home Mbappe's cross. Then, two minutes later, Vinicius Junior equalised. Madrid then did what they so often do best, coming back to win with a late goal from Vazquez, before Vinicius Junior hit a fourth before completing his hat-trick.

Match Highlights

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Coutois - 6/10

Was given very little opportunity to stop Dortmund's goals due to poor defending from his teammates.

Ferland Mendy - 5/10

Gave far too much space to Donyell Malen on the flank, allowing the Dutchman to drive on and cross for Dortmund's second goal.

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

Caught flat-footed when he allowed Gittens to get in on the back post to make it two-nil, but put Madrid ahead from a difficult angle.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Used his experience to rally the troops and was strong in heading home Madrid's first goal.

Eder Militao - 6/10

Like his centre-half colleague, he had to steady the ship in the first half an hour before Madrid laid siege to Dortmund's goal.

Jude Bellingham - 6/10

Unfortunate not to see his acrobatic effort come back off the underside of the bar and was often at the heart of Madrid's comeback into the game.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Maybe not his best game, but once Madrid regained the momentum, he made himself available to go looking for the ball.

Luka Modric - 6/10

Still capable of setting the pace of the game, even now in his twilight years.

Rodrygo - 5/10

Somewhat in the shadows of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior when it came to an attacking presence.

Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

Largely absent in the first-half. Showed good industry to get down the flank and cross in for Rudiger's goal.

Vinicius Junior - 8/10

Looked incredibly frustrated to see a great effort crash against the woodwork with the score at 2-0. Was alert and on the spot to roll in the equaliser before showing his class to get a hat-trick.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Came on with just under 20 minutes to go to replace Modric.

Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings

Gregor Kobel - 6/10

Was thankful to have his woodwork rattled twice in a matter of seconds and had to endure something of a siege in the second half.

Julian Ryerson - 6/10

Put in a shift for his side until being replaced by Emre Can for the last 15 minutes.

Niklas Sule - 6/10

Had to maintain his focus as Madrid turned up the heat in search of a winner.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

Had to be fully alert in the second half as Madrid increased the pressure and carried out several crucial blocks,

Ramy Bensebaini - 6/10

Kept extremely busy in the second-half, as Madrid sent passes and bodies forward in search of a winner.

Lukas Nmecha - 6/10

Another in the Bundesliga outfit who had to put in a shift before being replaced by Beier.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10

Tried to use his experience and get on the ball to take the pressure off of his back four.

​​​Julian Brandt - 6/10

Used all his experience to galvanise his colleagues and enable them to try to see out the game.

​​​Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - 7/10

Showed great positive forward running and got his reward with his first-half goal.

​​​​​​​Donyell Malen - 7/10

Positive forward running was rewarded with the opportunity he duly took to open the scoring.

Serhou Guirassy - 6/10

Great strength and composure to hold off his man and lay in Malen for the first goal

SUB - Emre Can - 6/10

Wasn't able to stop Real Madrid from running away with it.

SUB - Pascal Gross - 6/10

Battled gamely, but it was a losing battle.

SUB - Max Beier - 6/10

A late cameo appearance but could only watch on as Madrid turned on the style.

Man of the Match

Vinicius Junior

In a game that looked beyond Real Madrid when they went two goals down, it looked as if it wasn’t Los Blancos' night. Particularly when Vinicius Junior was denied by the woodwork. But he kept at it and was involved in all the good things Madrid did in the second half as they went for the jugular.

He was in the right place at the right time to calmly roll in the equaliser and continued to drive on as Madrid looked to snatch the win. The Brazilian was rewarded with the fourth and fifth Madrid goals and looks a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.