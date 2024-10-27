Jude Bellingham was singled out for criticism by the Spanish press following Real Madrid's humiliating 4-0 defeat at home to Barcelona. The once-unshakeable confidence surrounding the young midfielder has temporarily dimmed, as he remains on the hunt for his first goal of the season - a far cry from his explosive debut campaign, where he found the back of the net 23 times across all competitions as Los Blancos helped themselves to a Champions League and La Liga double.

A quick-fire brace from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal's first El Clasico goal, and a late lob from Raphinha sealed Real Madrid’s crushing defeat. The disheartening loss ended Carlo Ancelotti's side's 42-match unbeaten run, dating back to September 2023, leaving them just one game short of Barcelona's all-time record.

What's more, the low point put Real Madrid's unsettling 'habit of beating a dead horse' while a player's confidence is knocked back into a sharp focus. While a significant part of the fanbase has also vented its frustration on Ferland Mendy, no single player could walk away with pride after such a humbling defeat. This time, however, while the Spanish media has been tough on the Englishman, just as many fingers are being pointed at Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti Blamed For Bellingham Demise

The 21-year-old is being played out of position, which isn't doing him any favours

In 90 minutes against Barcelona, Bellingham catastrophically failed to demonstrate any indication that he's the great midfielder everyone claims him to be. He had just one shot - which went down as a big chance missed - while also losing possession eight times, winning just five of his 11 duels as Pedri and highly-rated La Masia graduate Marc Casado ran the middle of the park.

Marca, however, believe there's only one man to blame for the sudden demise of England's beloved number 8. The Spanish outlet claims Ancelotti is at fault for not playing Bellingham in the correct position. The publication stated that Bellingham's work-rate cannot be questioned but stressed that he is effectively operating as a full-back at times, which isn't helping his performances, according to the Daily Mail.

Journalist Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa wrote in Marca: "Bellingham is a shadow of the player who burst onto the scene last season at The Bernabeu. And the fault lies not with him, but with the way he is being managed. Every day he plays in a position that is not his and the boy, although he gives his all, does not shine. Playing close to the right flank, playing as a full-back for many minutes, is a joke in bad taste that Ancelotti must correct immediately.

"The fact that a player who last year scored almost twenty goals has not scored any when we are almost in November is something that deserves serious analysis."

On the contrary, the same publication was full of praise for Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old, who was part of the Spain side that won Euro 2024 ahead of England, is unfazed by the big stage and managed to get on the scoresheet against Real, becoming the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history. Marca wrote on Yamal:

"He is a chosen one. He showed it at the Euros, he continued to show it at the start of the League and he confirmed it at the Bernabeu. He did not have his best game, but three strokes were enough to silence the Bernabeu. His goal with his right foot was a declaration of intent: Madrid is going to suffer a lot with him."