Only eight teams remain in the 2022/23 Champions League.

Real Madrid are still in the competition after thrashing Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate.

Los Blancos are looking good and will fancy their chances of defending their title.

Manchester City - led by the goalscoring machine that is Erling Haaland - are still in the competition, as are Paris Saint-Germain's conquerors, Bayern Munich.

Chelsea and Benfica have reached the quarter-finals after beating Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge respectively.

While three Italian sides feature in the last eight: Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Who will win the 2022/23 Champions League?

Data analysts FiveThirtyEight have ranked the remaining sides by their chances of winning. View their calculations below...

8. AC Milan - 2%

7. Inter Milan - 4%

6. Chelsea - 6%

5. Benfica - 7%

4. Napoli - 11%

3. Real Madrid - 14%

2. Bayern Munich - 23%

1. Manchester City - 33%

Manchester City favourites to win the 2022/23 Champions League

Manchester City are clear favourites to win their first ever Champions League title.

Pep Guardiola's side are a force to be reckoned with and feature plenty of star power, including Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

FiveThirtyEight believe they have a one in three chance of ending their wait to be crowned Champions League winners.

Bayern Munich are second favourites, while Real Madrid, despite their demolition of Liverpool, only have a 14% chance of winning.

Serie A runaway leaders Napoli have a 11% chance of winning. Given their form this season, you'd be a fool to bet against them.

Benfica are looking to become the first Portuguese champions since 2004 and are fifth favourites, while Chelsea, AC Milan and Inter Milan's chances of winning the title are considered very slim.

When does the Champions League quarter-final draw take place?

The remaining Champions League sides won't have to wait long to find out their opponents for the quarter-finals.

The draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday March 17. It gets underway at 11am UK time.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday April 11 and Wednesday April 12, with the second legs taking place the following week.

Every side left in the competition have done extremely well to get this far and are now just a few wins away from glory.