After months of rumour and speculation, Real Madrid have finally confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be joining the club this summer once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires later this month. The forward joined the Ligue 1 champions in 2017 when he was just 18 years old and has spent the last seven years with the side, becoming their all-time leading scorer along the way.

After plenty of speculation about his future, the Frenchman announced his intention to leave PSG once his contract expired and just where he'd go became a huge topic of conversation. It was largely expected that he'd take his talents to Madrid, but the club have now officially announced in a statement released on the website and posted to social media, that this is actually the case.

Mbappe Has Agreed to a Five-Year Deal

The club statement confirms his contract runs to 2029

Alongside announcing that the club had agreed to sign Mbappe, they also revealed that his initial contract with them will run until 2029, ensuring he's locked down for quite a significant amount of time. The news is massive for Madrid, who are coming off the back of a Champions League triumph.

"Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappé have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons."

With how good the team have looked lately, adding a player of Mbappe's talent and calibre is quite a scary thought for the rest of Europe. The side is already one of the most impressive on paper, so the addition of the Frenchman is almost unfair for everyone who has to face them in the future.

Mbappe Had Several Very Strong Years in France

He scored over 250 goals for PSG

After bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Mbappe became one of the most talented youngsters in all of football and PSG spent a huge figure to bring him to the club in 2018. After an initial year on loan in 2017, he officially signed with the team on a permanent deal in 2018 and spent the next six years with the club.

During his time with PSG, Mbappe has played 308 games and scored 256 goals for the club, becoming their all-time leading goalscorer. He's also created 108 assists during that time and is undoubtedly the team's greatest-ever player. The side won six Ligue 1 titles during Mbappe's tenure with them, and while they failed to find any form of success in Europe and the Champions League, his spell with them will still go down as an undeniable success.

