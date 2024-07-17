Highlights Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool for a potential bid.

Madrid's interest is 'concrete' and Trent is open to a move; which could hinder Slot's start to his tenure if talks stall.

Trent is a key player for Liverpool and is the top assist-maker of defenders in Premier League history.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool contract remains to be resolved with just under a year left on his deal at Anfield - and that could prompt Real Madrid to make a move for his services, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Spanish giants are continuing to monitor his situation amid a potential bid due to his deal running out.

Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool's first-team for the past eight years, and he hasn't looked back since by making 226 Premier League appearances by the age of just 25 - scoring 15 goals and registering 58 assists already in his time in the division. Already the vice-captain at the club he supported as a child, many have backed the England international to become the club's main captain once Virgil van Dijk relinquishes control of the armband in the future and with that in mind, a new contract will need to be sorted out. But with his future still in doubt and set to expire next June, it could see Real make a swoop to sign him in the future according to Romano.

Romano: Real Madrid "Continue Monitoring" Alexander-Arnold

The full-back will be in high demand if his contract runs out

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano stated that whilst there was no immediate update on Alexander-Arnold's future, Madrid can afford to pick off players with less than a year on their deals and he remains one of the players in that boat. He said:

"Sticking with Los Blancos, there’s no update on Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment. I shared in March that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation and this remains the case, nothing fresh or new so far. "Real Madrid are just attentive to many situations of good players with short contracts, Alexander-Arnold is one of them."

A report from BILD on Tuesday suggested that Real's interest in Alexander-Arnold is 'concrete', with the Reds star being open to a move to the Spanish capital should their interest be followed up with a formal bid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =11th Assists 4 7th Key Passes Per Game 2.3 2nd Crosses Per Game 2 2nd Long Balls Per Game 5.3 1st Match rating 7.12 =4th

Arne Slot will want to keep a hold of one of Liverpool's best players to help him through his tenure at Anfield, but if talks don't progress in the coming weeks, the defender could be even more open to a move to La Liga and that could massively hinder Slot before his tenure has truly begun.

Alexander-Arnold Importance to Liverpool is Huge

Trent is one of the best creative defenders of all-time

Alexander-Arnold's talents on the right flank for Liverpool cannot be underestimated. He's already the Premier League's leading assist maker for defenders in the all-time table with 58, one ahead of current full-back and teammate Andy Robertson (57) - though he has left former Everton full-back Leighton Baines (53) in his wake to put the duo as the runaway leaders in that regard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has 29 caps for England, scoring three goals in the process

Able to play central midfield if needed, Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best crosser of a ball in world football and was incredibly vital to Jurgen Klopp's mantra. That may differ with Slot, though the pair play similar football and as a result, Trent will still be as vital to the Dutchman. If a huge bid was to come in for the full-back with multiple years left on his contract, it may be something to consider but the risk of losing him for free is far to great to even consider.

