Getafe have reported Real Madrid for an illegal substitution during their match last weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's side won 1-0 despite making a host of changes with the La Liga clash sandwiched between two Champions League semi final ties against Manchester City.

Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute, a win that helped Real move above rivals Atletico Madrid into second place.

Why have Getafe reported Real Madrid?

However, the goalscorer was later involved in a substitution that could land the club in big trouble.

In the 84th minute, Alvaro Odriozola was set to replace Asensio.

The defender shook the hand of Asensio and ran onto the pitch. The Spaniard was just about to take his place on the bench when he realised Eduardo Camavinga was signalling to be substituted after picking up an injury.

Camavinga was replaced instead and Asensio stayed on.

And this, according to Marca, is where Getafe have complained.

They believe that, because Odriozola had already taken his place on the bench to replace Asensio then the substitute has already happened. It was Real Madrid's fifth and final substitute and they believe Asensio should have made way and they shouldn't have been given the opportunity to swap him with Camavinga.

Check out the footage of the incident:

VIDEO: Real Madrid's illegal substitution against Getafe

Petty? Absolutely. But do they have a point? Yes.

What do the rules say?

Rules state:

In all matches, the names of the substitutes must be given to the referee before the start of the match. Any substitute whose name has not been given to the referee at that time will not be allowed to participate in the match.

To replace a player with a substitute, the following conditions must be observed:

The referee must be informed before making the proposed substitution.

The substitute may not enter the field of play until the player he is to replace has left the field of play and after receiving the referee's signal.

The substitute will enter the field of play only through the halfway line and during a stoppage in play.

A substitution will end when the substitute enters the field of play.

From that moment on, the substitute becomes a player, and the player he replaces becomes a substituted player.

A substituted player will not take part in the match again, except in those cases where unlimited substitutions are allowed.

All substitutes are subject to the authority and jurisdiction of the referee, whether or not they are called to participate in the match.

What punishment could Real Madrid get?

It's clear the rules weren't abided by because Odriozola had entered the pitch - but whether that's the fault of Real Madrid or the officials is up for debate.

La Liga have forwarded the complaint to Real Madrid who have three days to respond.

And according to Football Espana, Real Madrid could be deducted points if found guilty.

They claim Real could lose their three points and, therefore, second place, after Getafe's formal complaint.

Getafe themselves are currently in the relegation zone with four matches remaining so it's perhaps not too surprising they're desperate to avoid the drop by any means necessary.