Eden Hazard's relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has broken down to the point they are no longer speaking to each other.

Hazard has been linked with a move away from Madrid having struggled for minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Indeed it has been a rather frustrating period overall for the Belgium international, who earns a staggering £416,000 a week.

Hazard has insisted he is happy at Madrid but his broken relationship with Ancelotti surely points to his inevitable departure.

It is understood that Madrid are prepared to listen to offers for the 32-year-old, but may have to take a financial hit in the process.

Reports last month suggested Hazard has attracted interest from MLS which could see him follow in the footsteps of Gareth Bale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed the feeling is he will 'leave the club in the summer' if the right opportunity presents itself on the table.

Hazard is Madrid's highest-paid player and has made 73 appearances for the club over the years but hasn't scored a goal this term since their 3-0 victory over Celtic last year.

Of his issues in the Spanish capital, the former Chelsea left winger said: "There’s respect between Ancelotti and I.

"But, I’m not going to say we talk to each other, because we don’t.

"But there will always be respect. I have to have respect a guy like Ancelotti. For what he represents for football, and for what he’s done in his career.

“I would like to stay. I’ve always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it.

"People have doubts, that’s normal, I understand. But for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan.”

It comes after Hazard recently dismissed speculation about his future.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “I don't think about that that much. Now, I'm just focused on this season.

“I still have a contract for two more years. And then we'll see in two years. I'll be 33, so let's see what can happen.

“I want to show people that I can play for this club. That's it. That's my only reason.

“It's been a few seasons that I've not been playing that much, so for me, it's like the [first] full one now with this club. I just want to show what I can do on the pitch. That's my only target.”