Real Madrid are eyeing a move for a host of Premier League defenders to strengthen their back line in 2025, with Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and Nottingham Forest star Murillo right at the top of their list according to HITC.

The Toffees star was a major target for Manchester United last summer, with three bids rejected as the board held firm in their £70million valuation which INEOS refused to meet, with their highest bid reaching around £55million including add-ons.

But now Everton face a fresh battle to keep hold of their top star beyond 2025 with European giants Real Madrid also rearing their head into the equation, as Carlo Ancelotti ponders swooping in and raiding his former club.

Real Madrid Want Jarrad Branthwaite

Centre-back a key position they want to strengthen

While the legendary Italian coach had a short spell at Goodison Park as manager, he wouldn't have worked alongside Branthwaite with the centre-back still too young at the time. However, his development has been there for all to see and Real Madrid are now in the race to take the 22-year-old away from Merseyside.

With Austrian defender David Alaba now 32 years old and suffering with injuries, Los Blancos chiefs see Branthwaite as a potential long-term replacement for the Bayern Munich star, who earns around £364,000-per-week currently at the Bernabeu.

Branthwaite's current contract is set to expire in 2027 and Everton's current financial situation they may sense an opportunity to make a move.

However, Branthwaite is not their only target for the position as the 15-time European champions have been keeping an eye on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as well as North London duo William Saliba and Cristian Romero of Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.

Jarrad Branthwaite 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Branthwaite Minutes 3,117 Goals/Assists 3/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 Aerials won per game 2.7 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.90

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made seven or more clearances in six Premier League outings during the 2023/2024 season, with his highest tally of 10 coming during Everton's 1-0 win at West Ham United in October.

A deal for Saliba and Romero is seen as highly unlikely though as both teams would demand a "colossal" fee to let them leave, while Chelsea and Liverpool also have an interest in Forest star Murillo after he impressed in his debut season in the Premier League last year.

Branthwaite is yet to feature for the Toffees this season after undergoing minor surgery in the summer, but he is set to return imminently after playing for the Under-21's to build fitness over the weekend. Everton have missed him greatly, as they sit winless in the division with just one point from five games and the most goals conceded alongside Wolves.

Both Branthwaite and Murillo have been described as "special", and with Madrid's pull in the transfer market it could be a huge opportunity for those players to make a step up to a global level.

Everton Takeover Set to be Completed

The Friedkin Group are closing in on a deal

While the financial situation at Goodison Park has caused big problems in recent years, there is now light at the end of the tunnel as The Friedkin Group have agreed a deal with Farhad Moshiri to buy his 94.1% stake in the club.

A deal for the Toffees looked off during the summer after Dan Friedkin pulled out of a deal, with Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor showing a strong interest in buying the club. However, Friedkin has swooped and got a deal over the line with just Premier League approval needed now for it to be rubber stamped.

Everton are now expected to be almost debt free due to this deal which will be a huge boost to the long-term future of the club, and will undoubtedly aid them in their bid to keep hold of star players like Branthwaite.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 25/9/2024.