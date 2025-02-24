Real Madrid are showing interest in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

The Spanish giants are reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old centre-back's situation at Anfield, with his contract set to enter its final 12 months in the summer.

Konate has yet to sign the new terms offered by Liverpool and could attract multiple suitors after the season, with Paris Saint-Germain also named as a potential destination.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their backline with a new defender this summer and are considering both established names and promising talents.

Ibrahima Konate Wanted by Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are interested too

Joyce, writing for The Times, has revealed that there are ‘whispers growing’ about Real Madrid and PSG’s interest in Konate:

“Ibrahima Konate is yet to sign the new terms offered to him and he will soon be into the final year of his contract, with whispers growing about interest in the France centre back from Paris Saint-Germain and possibly Real Madrid.”

Konate, who joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021, has been instrumental in Liverpool’s push for their second-ever Premier League title this season.

The French international, praised as 'world-class', has made 21 top-flight appearances, scoring once and providing two assists while forming an exceptional partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

The duo have helped Liverpool maintain the league’s second-best defensive record this season, conceding just 26 goals in 27 games – only Arsenal have let in fewer.

Amid their title challenge, Liverpool are also dealing with multiple unresolved contract situations behind the scenes, with Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's deals expiring this summer.

Alexander-Arnold now appears the least likely to renew among the trio, given Real Madrid’s strong interest in a summer move.

Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 5 Pass accuracy % 89.9 Minutes played 1,714

