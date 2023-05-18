Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City staff have been accused of mocking Real Madrid after the 4-0 thrashing in the semi-final second leg at the Etihad.

Guardiola's side blew away the European champions with a dominant performance to progress to the final to face Inter Milan.

City deserved to lead long before Bernardo Silva eventually gave them the lead in the 23rd minute. Bernardo added another before half time to put City in control of tie, leading 3-1 on aggregate.

The second half wasn't quite as one-sided as the first, with City choosing to control the match to prevent another miracle comeback from Real Madrid.

But further goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez rounded off a sensational performance for City and sent them to the final in Istanbul.

Unsurprisingly, Guardiola was absolutely delighted at full time.

For years, his aim has been to win the Champions League with this amazing City team - something he's been unable to do until now.

But they will be heavy favourites to do just that when they face Inter on June 10.

The semi-final against Real Madrid was, rather disrespectfully, being called the 'real final' with the winner expected to go to win the competition.

Guardiola and his staff pose for celebratory photo

That's perhaps why Guardiola was in such a celebratory mood after the final whistle.

However, many Real Madrid fans believed the Spaniard took it too far with a photo uploaded afterwards.

The photo in question - which was swiftly deleted - was uploaded by Manuel Estiarte who is a close friend of Guardiola and a member of the cub's technical staff.

The photo shows the likes of Guardiola his brother, Pere, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and former Argentina president Mauricio Macri celebrating the win by holding up four fingers.

Were they mocking Real Madrid? Or simply celebrating their side's brilliant victory?

Well, it's fair to say it didn't go down well with Madridistas.

Real Madrid fans weren't happy

Check out some of the reaction, per the Daily Mail:

Guardiola: We played with pain in our stomachs

After the match, Guardiola couldn't deny that a bit of 'revenge' was on his mind going into the tie.

"This is the best, playing a great game against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals," Guardiola said.

"I wanted this draw, because last year was so hard that we had all the energy there. Because it was said that these players were worthless, who had no character.

"I have the feeling that we have played with pain in our stomachs because of what happened to us."