Rodrygo Goes produced a quite incredible assist in Real Madrid's match against Almeria on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos took an early lead in the La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to Karim Benzema's fifth minute goal.

The Frenchman doubled his tally 12 minutes later after a quite incredible assist from Rodrygo.

Samu Costa tried to barge Rodrygo off the ball inside the box but the Brazilian showed good strength to maintain possession.

The Brazilian proceeded to completely bamboozle his opponent on the byline with a terrific skill.

The 22-year-old then got his head up then laid the ball back to Benzema, who made no mistake from roughly eight yards out.

It was a sensational assist from Rodrygo and you can view it below...

Chants of 'Rodrygo' rang around the Bernabeu after his assist and no wonder why. It was a special piece of skill.

That was Rodrygo's 11th assist of the season. He has also hit the back of the net 13 times in what has been a superb campaign.

Karim Benzema completes his hat-trick

Benzema completed his hat-trick just before half-time.

Los Blancos were given a spot-kick when Largie Ramazani tripped up Lucas Vazquez inside the box.

Benzema stepped up and he made no mistake as he sent Fernando Martínez the wrong way.

That was Benzema's third hat-trick this month, having also bagged a trio of goals against Real Valladolid and Barcelona.

More to follow...