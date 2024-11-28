Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe continued his misfiring streak in his side’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night – but fans are more displeased with the France international for his post-match antics.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men now sit 24th in the overall standings of Europe’s top table after their Anfield misery, with both Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo getting on the scoresheet for the Reds, who are sitting – unbeaten – at the summit of the table.

With the score at 1-0 in the 61st minute, Paris-born Mbappe had the chance to draw his side level from the penalty spot after Andy Robertson was deemed to have fouled substitute Lucas Vazquez. He failed to convert.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe was penalised for offside on eight occasions against Barcelona earlier this season – the most for more than eight years in Europe’s top five leagues.

Alas, the former Paris Saint-Germain man's mixed start to life in the Spanish capital has continued with him recording nine goals and two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions since the campaign got underway.

Upon the full-time whistle, while the Liverpool supporters basked in their victory, a sea of white shirts ventured over to the travelling contingent to thank them, despite the miserable evening football-wise, for their undying support from minute one to 90.

The likes of Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde were all spotted clapping and thanking the away fans from travelling across seas to watch them in action under the bright Anfield lights. Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger and starlet Endrick all gave fans their respective shirts as a show of gratitude.

Mbappe, however, was quick to rush down the tunnel, ignoring the Los Blancos staff in the process, and fans are not best pleased with the 25-year-old, who is widely considered to be one of the best footballers on the planet, and have let their feelings be known on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan suggested that Mbappe lacks the character needed to play for a club the size and stature of Los Blancos: "This guy doesn’t even have the character to play for Real Madrid."

"If the Bernabeu wasn't a tourist attraction, this guy would be the one getting booed the loudest we've ever seen." another supporter stated as a third, perhaps jovially, wrote: "Sergio Ramos would've grabbed him by the ears."

Referencing their upcoming La Liga clash with Getafe, one supporter anticipates that he will be subject to plenty of disgruntled fans: "I think that on Sunday there will be the biggest booing of any player at the Bernabeu.

They continued: “It is not just because he is more or less successful, but because of the lack of effort he shows on the field without defensive solidarity and with attitudes like this. He's always the first to leave."

"Incredible,” another said. “He is the player who has least deserved to wear the Real Madrid shirt in the entire history of our club."

"And to top it all off, this. Joselu, JOSELU apologised to the fans after scoring a goal because he had made a lot of mistakes in that game. Things don't work out for you and on top of that you run to the locker room like a rat, at least apologise because you earn more than anyone else, you scoundrel."

The most damning reaction of them all, one suggested the idea that Mbappe is the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne is laughable by writing: "This is Cristiano's 'successor'? Ha."