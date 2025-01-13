Summary Real Madrid faced a harsh 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, revealing weakness in their ranks.

It’s hard to find many silver linings in a 5-2 defeat to your arch rivals in a cup final. That’s the harsh reality currently sinking in for Real Madrid, who were outclassed by Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup clash, which took place in Saudi Arabia. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha lit up the evening as the Catalan juggernaut steamrolled Carlo Ancelotti’s men with unsettling ease.

Last night might have felt like hitting rock bottom for the 15-time Champions League winners. Sitting 20th in the league phase of the competition they’ve dominated more than any other club, with a patchy record of three wins and three losses, their stuttering start to their La Liga title defence only deepens the gloom. A cup final should have been a chance to hit the reset button, a reprieve from the narrative of decline - but instead, the defeat adds yet another chapter to an increasingly troubling saga.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across Real Madrid's two fixtures against Barcelona so far this season, the aggregate scoreline is 9-2 in favour of Barcelona, with Las Blaugranas earning a 4-0 victory in the La Liga.

While the entire match was filled with worrying moments, though, it’s two players in particular who have drawn the ire of Los Blancos fans the most. And if there’s one thing footballers universally dread, it’s falling out of favour with the Santiago Bernabeu faithful. The crowd there is famous for its unyielding expectations, and it doesn’t take much for those expectations to turn into a tempest of criticism, as Gareth Bale learnt several years back and Kylian Mbappe has narrowly avoided being educated on this term.

Fans are not happy with the £80m signing's performance

The first of two players to feel the full weight of expectation of playing for the world's most prestigious football club come caving in on their shoulders was Aurelien Tchouameni. The former Monaco midfielder, who was signed for £80m back in 2022, was expected to step up to the plate in the absence of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric this term, but has seemingly sold a dream to tell a lie.

The French international, a defensive midfielder by trade, has been moonlighting as a center-back alongside Antonio Rudiger, stepping into the breach due to injuries in the backline. However, his performance left much to be desired, particularly in his role during Yamal's equaliser, which encouraged many raised eyebrows at his positioning (or lack thereof). Critics were quick to call out Carlo Ancelotti for sticking with him in the position when promising young center-back Raul Asencio was warming the bench.

Aurelien Tchouameni's match statistics against Barcelona Minutes played 64 Tackles won 0/0 (0%) Blocks 1 Clearances 2 Interceptions 0 Dribbled past 3 Ground duels won 0/4 (0%)

However, a growing section of fans has also decided that Tchouameni simply doesn’t cut the mustard to feature regularly for Real Madrid, with some suggesting the shirt weighs heavier than his shoulders can carry. On X, one fan said: "I was so wrong about Tchouameni, this guy is one of the worst footballers I’ve ever seen." A second comment added: "Tchouameni has to be by far the worst highly-rated defensive player I’ve ever seen. Slow, clumsy, no positional awareness, he shouldn’t even be worth €30 million."

A third comment concluded: "I don't care how many of you like Tchouameni because of his Instagram posts or because he plays piano. He just isn't good enough to play for Real Madrid every week. This has nothing to do with him playing out of position also, it was the same story when he was at CDM," while Managing Madrid rated his performance a 2/10.

Lucas Vazquez Is Experiencing Similar Backlash

He is another player failing to deputise for an injured star

Another player firmly in the crosshairs of Real Madrid fans' scything criticism is Lucas Vazquez, whose performance has sparked similar frustration about his inability to step up in an emergency role. The winger was awkwardly shoehorned into right-back to cover for the injured Dani Carvajal, but the writing was on the wall the moment Carlo Ancelotti made the call to pit the veteran Spaniard against one of the hottest talents in the world right now in Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger tore Vazquez to shreds, leaving him scattered like confetti in the wind. Raphinha ran riot, scoring twice and setting up another, earning a well-deserved Man of the Match accolade for his efforts. For the 52 minutes Vázquez was on the pitch, he was less of a defender and more of a front-row spectator to Raphinha’s brilliance, chasing shadows as the winger breezed past him with ease. It was a mismatch of epic proportions, and keeping pace with Raphinha was a task Vazquez was simply never equipped to handle.

Aurelien Tchouameni's match statistics against Barcelona Minutes played 64 Accurate passes 20/24 (83%) Tackles won 0/1 (0%) Clearances 2 Interceptions 0 Dribbled past 1 Ground duels won 1/2 (50%)

But that hasn't stopped his own supporters from attempting to dig his grave for him on social media. "Vazquez is washed," one fan posted to X. "If Real Madrid go through the season with him as the main option on the RB spot, they're wasting the year. That simple."

A second user added: "Lucas Vazquez is the biggest liability on the team. I don't know how many times we have to say it," a third commented: "Get rid of Lucas Vazquez! How many times do we have to use him? Put a youth player in…" and a fourth concluded: "Lucas Vazquez playing as a right-back is the biggest red flag about [Carlo] Ancelloti's management."

Los Blancos are currently trying to solve the right-back issue, with the Spanish giants working on a deal to lure Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Liverpool this January. But while the Reds, who lead in both the Champions League and Premier League, are adamant on holding on to him until his contract expires in June, those upstairs at the Bernabeu may be forced to look for a new centre-back first.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob (correct as of 13/01/2025).