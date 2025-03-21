Summary Real Madrid has seen legends like Zidane, Kroos and Modric grace their midfield.

Some players struggle to meet expectations due to the weight of the Madrid jersey.

One Los Blancos flop claimed to be better than the Zidane, Modric and Kroos in stunning admission.

To play for Real Madrid, you have to be one of two things. Either, you're one of the very best in your position and are a ready-made star capable of handling the pressure of playing for one of the biggest sides in club football. If not, you have to be a young talent whose potential is undeniable and could become the face of the franchise as you mature and turn into a future superstar.

There are rare instances where both can be the case. A player who still has years before he reaches his peak, already showing signs that he is at the very top of the game, even with room to improve. That is a dream scenario for any club, including Los Blancos. All that has to happen is they must live up to the hype.

That is exactly the sort of pressure that James Rodriguez found himself under when he joined the club following his incredible 2014 World Cup campaign. Unfortunately, history would show that the Colombian did not become all he hoped to be in the Spanish capital. Yet, despite largely being considered a flop, the playmaker still has an incredible amount of confidence in his abilities and even claimed to be better than some of the greatest midfielders who have ever put on the famous white jersey.

Rodriguez Claimed to be Better Than Zinedine Zidane

The Colombian star was full of confidence when discussing how he compared to Madrid greats