It is hard to imagine Real Madrid being in crisis, but when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the club in 2018, it caused a seismic shift in the landscape of Spanish football, and the Santiago Bernabeu was not the same place for a couple of years after. While now, they are back on top in Europe, things looked very different when they originally tried to replace the Portuguese superstar.

Although there were still the world-class talents of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in attack, the direct replacement who not only came in to take up a similar role in the team, but also took the famous number seven shirt, was Mariano Diaz, who signed from Lyon in 2018. However, his career has not gone according to plan ever since, even if he has had something to finally celebrate.

Mariano Diaz's Real Madrid Career

The attacker came through the club's academy and returned a year after leaving

Having first been snapped up as a youth player by Los Blancos in 2011, Mariano rose up through the ranks at Madrid, featuring in the Under-19s and RM Castilla sides before breaking into the senior squad. He would go on to make his debut for the club in 2016, and for the majority of his first stint at the club, was given a very minor role. Minutes were sporadic as he sat behind the abundance of superstars ahead of him in the pecking order.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mariano Diaz spent just 10 minutes across three games playing alongside Ronaldo during his first stint at Real Madrid.

He did feature enough to receive a La Liga and Champions League winners' medal at the end of the 2016/17 season but was then sold to Lyon, where he began to prove his worth. At the Ligue 1 side, he scored 21 goals in 48 games and was beginning to earn himself a positive reputation. In fact, as Ronaldo joined Juventus, Mariano would return to the Bernabeu, this time with more expectation and pressure than ever before.

While he was never going to be able to match the standards his former teammate set, given that he is one of the greatest to have ever played, Diaz still didn't meet the hopes that many had for him, as the weight of the number seven jersey proved to be too heavy. He would settle into another rotational role as the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo took centre stage. He even swapped shirt numbers while still at the club, taking the number 24 in just his second season back.

He would eventually leave the club in 2023 when he joined Sevilla, but was then released a year later to become a free agent.