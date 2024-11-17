Key Takeaways The term 'Galactico' describes footballers with exceptional talent and global recognition.

Real Madrid, under Florentino Pérez, popularized and embodied the 'Galactico' philosophy.

Florentino Perez's two presidential reigns at Real Madrid saw significant investment in elite players and continental success.

‘Galáctico’ is the Spanish term for ‘galactic’ and is used in footballing terms to describe players that possess talents that are deemed to be ‘out of this world’. To be considered a ‘Galáctico’, a player must not only be outstanding in their field but also have a name value that transcends the sport and is known the world over.

The philosophy of spending big money to build a team full of superstars has been seen throughout football at a variety of clubs, such as Roman Abramovich’s era at Chelsea in the 2000s, but the term ‘Galácticos’ is almost synonymous with one club in particular, Spanish footballing giants Real Madrid.

Los Blancos’ relationship with this ideology dates back as far as the 1950s/1960s when the club president at the time, Santiago Bernabéu, spent large transfer fees on the likes of Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás, among others, to strengthen his side and help them become a dominant force in football, winning multiple La Liga titles and European Cups over this period.

However, the term ‘Galáctico’ was popularised in the 2000s and is most closely associated with Florentino Pérez’s era at the club. Pérez has had two presidential reigns at Madrid, first between 2000 and 2006 before being re-elected to his position in 2009.

The Florentino Pérez Era

The Spaniard’s initial presidency began in 2000

Despite Real Madrid’s continental success in the late 1990s (winning the Champions League in both the 1997-98 and 1999-2000 seasons), then-president Lorenzo Sanz failed in his bid to be re-elected in 2000 and lost out to Florentino Pérez. Pérez’s campaign promised a more assertive approach to business and a guarantee of big-money signings.

The new regime sought to sign at least one elite-level player every season to transform Madrid into the most dominant force in European football. The first ‘Galáctico’ signing is considered to be Luís Figo, who arrived from La Liga rivals Barcelona in July of 2000 for €60 million - a world-record transfer fee at the time.

Staying true to his promise, Pérez broke the record transfer fee again the following season to bring Zinedine Zidane to the club from Juventus for a fee of €77.5 million. Two La Liga titles in 2000-01 and 2002-03, as well as a Champions League title in 2001-02, seemed to suggest that the ‘Galáctico’ philosophy would breed success.

But a string of poor transfer signings and a lack of investment in defensive players led to a decline in the team’s on-field success, which in turn resulted in constant changes of managers and an overall sense of instability at the club. The poor performances on and off the pitch eventually led to Florentino Pérez resigning from his position as club president on the 17th of February 2006.

Notable Galáctico signings (2000-2006) Player Signed from Transfer Fee Luís Figo Barcelona €60 million Zinedine Zidane Juventus €77.5 million Ronaldo Inter Milan €45 million David Beckham Manchester United €37.5 million Sergio Ramos Sevilla €27 million

Pérez Returns

The second Galáctico era began in 2009

Ramón Calderón, who took over the Real Madrid presidency in 2006, resigned from his position in January 2009 due to allegations of corruption and failing to secure a string of important transfer targets. The resignation led to a presidential election in mid-2009 and resulted in the return of Florentino Pérez.

The determined Spaniard once again pledged to invest heavily in transfers and bring continental and domestic success to the club. He wasted no time in stamping his authority on the club as he unveiled Manuel Pelligrini as the new manager, replacing Juande Ramos, just 24 hours after being re-elected as Real Madrid president.

In terms of transfers, the Spanish giants spent over €250 million during the 2009-10 season on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Karim Benzema to mark the return of the ‘Galáctico’ era. The extortionate spending continued over the ensuing years, with Madrid spending huge fees on players such as Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard throughout Pérez’s second spell at the club.

Continental Success

Los Blancos have dominated the Champions League in recent years

The perceived relative failure of Real Madrid during Florentino Pérez’s first presidential reign has been rectified since his return. The Spanish side have enjoyed huge success, particularly on the European front, since 2009.

Five La Liga titles and six Champions League trophies thus far during Pérez’s second reign has cemented Los Blancos' place as one of the most dominant clubs in the history of European football. Former ‘Galáctico’ signing Zinedine Zidane returned to coach the club in the mid-2010s and became the first manager in history to win three Champions Leagues in a row, between 2015 and 2018.

The ‘Galáctico’ philosophy remains deeply ingrained at the club to this day, with modern-day world-class footballers such as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe wearing the iconic all-white kit of Real Madrid and helping them continue to enjoy success in both domestic and continental competitions.

Real Madrid honours under Florentino Pérez (2000-2006 & 2009-present) Competition Number of Trophies La Liga 8 Copa del Rey 3 UEFA Champions League 7 UEFA Super Cup 6

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12/11/24.