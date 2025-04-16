Real Madrid are, by virtue of their success on the Champions League stage, one of the biggest clubs in world football and their post-goal anthem has been heard plenty of times, both domestically and by teams from all corners of the continent.

Whether it’s scored by one of their goalscorers-in-chief (think Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema) or by those who typically don’t provide goals, the same song rings around Santiago Bernabeu, regarded as one of the greatest stadiums in world football.

Related 20 Greatest Players in Real Madrid History [Ranked] Los Blancos have had some incredible stars in their history including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Composed by Moroccan-Swedish artist and producer RedOne with written lyrics by journalist and football die-hard Manual Jabois, have you ever wondered about the true meaning behind Real Madrid’s well-known song: 'Hala Madrid y nada mas'?

The English Translation of ‘Hala Madrid y Nada Mas’

It was commissioned by Florentino Perez in 2014