Real Madrid have identified Arsenal defender William Saliba as their priority centre-back signing this summer, Sky Switzerland has reported.

Los Blancos have reportedly already held talks with Saliba’s representatives over a potential move to Spain after the season, and it is understood that he would be open to the switch.

According to Sky, Saliba considers a move to Real Madrid ‘the ultimate dream of his career’, and the prospect of playing alongside France teammate Kylian Mbappe is also appealing for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal have reportedly set Saliba’s price at £100m – a fee that could make him the most expensive defender in world football if Real Madrid decide to press ahead with their pursuit once the transfer window reopens.

William Saliba Wants Real Madrid Move

‘The ultimate dream of his career’

According to Sky, Real Madrid are eager to sign a central defender this summer and have earmarked Saliba as their priority target to strengthen their depleted backline.

Los Blancos have suffered from worrying injuries at the back this season, losing Eder Militao to a long-term layoff, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger have also been sidelined.

Saliba, meanwhile, has built a reputation for his superb fitness and consistency, having played every Premier League match in the 2023/24 campaign and missing just two this season – one due to suspension.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saliba has made 33 appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring two goals in all competitions.

The 23-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019, has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s defence in recent seasons and his departure would be a major blow for the Gunners, likely forcing them into the market for reinforcements.

The Gunners have endured a quiet January window but are expected to push for a ‘massive’ signing in the summer, with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko among their targets.

William Saliba's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion % 94.1 Tackles per 90 2.11 Minutes played 1,919

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares 'Massive' Arsenal Transfer Update for Summer Arsenal are eyeing a ‘massive’ striker signing in the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-02-25.