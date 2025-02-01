Real Madrid are a football team steeped in immense history, as evidenced by their bloated silverware cabinet, and every season, the release of their kits – their home, away and third – is exactly what some fans are on the edge of the seats waiting for.

Leaked and shared by the ever-reliable FootyHeadlines, their collective of 2025/26 strips are a thing of beauty. From the subtle details, to the nod to their new-look stadium and their unrivalled colour scheme, let’s take a look.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid are the most successful club in Champions League history, having won the showpiece on 15 occasions.

Los Blancos, as alluded to, are one of the most famous clubs in world football – and synonymous with their ever-flourishing history is their colour scheme, which is dominated by white. But what about the away and third kit?

Real Madrid’s Home, Away and Third Kit for 25/26

All three of the strips pays homage to a piece of the club

Scheduled to launch in either late May or early June 2025, and expected to be worn during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, their home strip will feature white, yellow, light grey and black. The colour scheme, combined with its design, is reported to be a tribute to the kits worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Gareth Bale in either the 2009/10 season or in the 2015/16 campaign.

The away jersey, typically worn when travelling away from home to face opponents, features a dark navy blue base with silver logos and light-volt accents, which depicts the outer appearance of the Santiago Bernabeu in the night sky.

Set to be available to fans from June/July 2025 onwards, the kit pays homage to its famous 85,000-seater with its line design, which is reminiscent of the outward-looking appearance of the stadium in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid’s third kit, for the fast-approaching 2025/26 season, is a little more unorthodox, with Florentino Perez and Co. opting for a primarily all-blue look, punctuated by the Adidas Trefoil logo on the right of the chest.

The sharp, yet subtle, white detailing gives it a little punch. What inspired the colouring is the new seats at the Santiago Bernabeu, regarded as one of the best stadiums in world football, and a closer look will highlight a fabric pattern which represents the contours of some of the seats.

Another interesting addition is that the slogan ‘90 Minuti en el Bernabéu son molto longo’ – Juanito's famous Spanish saying which translates to ‘90 minutes at the Bernabéu is a very long time’ – will feature on the inside of the shirt.

The eight-word quote was famed by Juanito during the 1984/95 UEFA Cup semi-final when Madrid were 2-0 down against Inter Milan at the San Siro. Juanito approached an opponent after the game and uttered the words.