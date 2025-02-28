Javier Dorado, formerly of Real Madrid’s academy set-up and then first team, has sadly passed away after an extensive battle with cancer and Los Blancos have led the online tributes by releasing a statement regarding the 48-year-old’s death.

Emerging through the ranks of the Spanish juggernauts as a fresh-faced youngster, Dorado was born and raised in the capital of his native Spain – and from 1996 onwards, dreamt of chalking up an appearance for the fabled team in white, black and gold.

Promoted to the first team three years later under Vicente del Bosque, the left-back made his senior debut in a 6-0 win over Valencia in a Copa del Rey match in 1999. He (pictured right below) also helped his side reign triumphant in the Champions League a year later.

Dislodging none other than Roberto Carlos from his starting left-back berth proved too onerous for Dorado and, as such, moved onto pastures new in 2002 by remaining in Spain to join Rayo Vallecano after a myriad of loan spells elsewhere.

After accruing a mere 12 appearances at Estadio de Vallecas, a move to Sporting Gijon beckoned. Before calling it a day and hanging up his boots in 2012 at the age of 35, Dorado also turned out for RCD Mallorca and CD Atletico Baleares.

Javier Dorado Loses Battle with Cancer, Aged 48

Real Madrid have released a touching statement

Having fought the disease since 2022 and undergone a bone marrow transplant at the Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca in May 2024, Dorado has now sadly lost the battle with Real Madrid confirming his death. A club statement read:

Real Madrid C.F., its president and Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Javier Dorado, Real Madrid academy graduate and first-team player for our club in 1999 and 2000. Real Madrid extends its condolences and love to his family, teammates and loved ones, as well as the clubs he has played for.

“Over the course of two seasons in Real Madrid colours, Javier Dorado won 1 European Cup, La Octava in Paris (2000). Javier Dorado has passed away at 48 years of age. May he rest in peace," the statement concluded.

Per The Mirror, the former full-back opened up about his battle with cancer recently. “I’ve been at it for a while and I hope this time this whole nightmare ends, that we can get out and be at peace,” Dorado told El Comercio.

“I’ve been fighting for years and the tough treatments take a toll, especially when they end because they leave me a bit more tired and a bit more affected,” he added before insisting that he tried to lead a normal post-retirement life. “But I try to live a normal life.”