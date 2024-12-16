Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a move to re-sign Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe just months after he joined the Spanish club, and this news has reached Manchester United, who 'would love' to be involved in the conversation, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid earlier this year after his contract expired with Paris Saint-Germain, meaning he joined the La Liga outfit on a free transfer. The French international announced in May that he would be departing at the end of his PSG deal, with Madrid making the move to secure his signature.

According to the BBC, Mbappe earns around £12.8m a season and was paid a signing-on bonus of £128m, meaning he could take home around £192m over the length of his deal. Despite his mega move to Madrid, it's not quite worked out as expected for Mbappe. BeinSports have described his time at Madrid as 'underwhelming' so far, with the Spanish side struggling in the Champions League, sitting in 20th position.

Man Utd 'Would Love' to be Involved in Mbappe Talks

His future doesn't appear to be certain

According to a report from Nixon, Manchester United would love to be involved in the battle to sign Mbappe if he becomes available and the financial terms are right for them. PSG are ready to make a move to secure his signature, while it's understood that he would prefer to rejoin PSG if he was allowed to move.

The report claims that Mbappe, described as the 'best player in the world' by PSG manager Luis Enrique, has found it difficult to fit in, so Madrid could be willing to allow him to depart. It certainly won't be an easy deal for any club to do considering the finances involved. Although Madrid didn't pay a transfer fee for him, they did give Mbappe a £128m signing-on bonus, which is to be paid over the next five years.

It would certainly be a statement signing from INEOS if they manage to pull it off, but there have already been reports in recent months of United's struggles financially. It might not be the smartest move to blow a large portion of their budget on one player, considering the Manchester club are still struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table - although they appear to be heading in the right direction under Ruben Amorim.