Every know and then, football produces some impressive families. Cesare and Paolo Maldini, for instance, stand out as a brilliant father-son duo. While Gary and Phil Neville are iconic Premier League brothers.

More recently, Emile Heskey has a son scoring goals for fun in the Manchester City Academy. Elsewhere, Darren Fletcher have twins who could soon break into the Manchester United first team.

Adding to the seemingly evergrowing list, Brazilian icon Marcelo has a teenage son who is already making big waves at Real Madrid​​​​​​.

Marcelo's Son Enzo Alves Impresses for Real Madrid U19s

Picked up great assist on debut

Marcelo is one of the greatest full-backs in the modern era. He won five Champions League titles with Madrid, playing over 100 times in the competition, cementing his status as a world-class footballer.

The left-back may have only retired in 2025, but his son already looks destined to pick up the batton. Indeed, Enzo Alves is 15 years of age but looks to be a very exciting prospect.

Unlike his father, Enzo is mich more attack-minded – often leafing the line as a centre-forward – and he is quickly progression within the Real Madrid academy. The 15-year-old was even recently handed a debut for the club's Under-19s.

The youngster grasped his chance with both hands as well. Coming off the bench in a crunch during a Madrid Derby against bitter rivals Atletico, Enzo set up the only goal of the game.

Darting into the box, he looked to be in with a chance of shooting, but showing incredible awareness, he smartly flicked the ball back to his team to Liberto Navascues, who scored the winnner. Check out footage of the wonderfully-improvised assist below.

The clever flick was reminiscent of the confidence his father would often play with. Real Madrid fans would be forgiven if they found the goal famiair too, as there are similarities with Guti's famous backheel assist for Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti Praises Enzo Alves

"People here at Real Madrid are very excited about him"

Adding to the hype, senior manager Carlo Ancelotti could not help but praise the youngster when speaking to the press after the game. He said: