A new study has looked at European clubs’ wage bills and net profits last season (2021/22) - and Paris Saint-Germain's is crazy.

A table emerged on Reddit on Thursday thanks to some incredible research from a user.

It looks at clubs' wage bills and also the percentage of money spent on wages compared to their revenue. It then looks at the net profit/loss based on those figures.

The research looks at the top 119 clubs but, here, we'll bring the top 20.

Check out the top 20 below:

The user has also outlined the following points.

Unsurprisingly, PSG lead the way having Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi on their books.

Their wage bill stood at a quite ridiculous €729m over the season. That equated to 109% of their revenue, meaning they made a loss of €368.7m. That's insane. A football a club shouldn't be in a position where they're losing more than €350m. What's the point of Financial Fairplay?

Real Madrid had the next biggest wage bill - although it was €200m lower than PSG's at €519m. But due to the fact makes so much money in revenue, Real made a profit of €12.9m.

The table isn't great viewing for Manchester United, either. The club were the third-biggest wage spenders, at €482.4m. And despite being one of the biggest clubs in world football, they made a loss of €136.3m.

Barcelona are next, spending €463.8m on wages and making a profit of €97.6. Liverpool and Manchester City are fifth and sixth respectively with wage spends of €432m and €417.6m.

Which clubs made the biggest losses?

But it's perhaps more interesting when we look at the profits - or losses - each club is making.

PSG are obviously by far the biggest financial losers, but Juventus are in second with a loss of €254.3m. Fellow Italian club, Roma, come next with a profit of -€219.3m.

Chelsea lost the fourth most at €143.1m, while Champions League finalists, Inter Milan, made a loss of €140.1m.

The table also shows the dominance of the Premier League in terms of football finances.

Nine of the 20 highest wage bills in football are English clubs with Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester, Newcastle and Everton all included.