Manchester United fans will be hoping that incomings in January can propel them up the Premier League table after a tough start to the season - but that could be shattered, with Real Madrid reportedly taking a look at right-back Diogo Dalot if they can't land Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid are on the hunt for a new right-back, for both the short and long-term, after Dani Carvajal tore his cruciate knee ligament in October - and as a result, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced into looking for a new star to replace the Spain stalwart.

Report: Real Madrid Learn Dalot Price

The right-back could join if Alexander-Arnold is unattainable

The report from GOAL suggests that Real have enquired about the possibility of landing Dalot from United in the January window - as a backup option to Alexander-Arnold, if they can't sign the Liverpool star.

Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde have both filled in for Spain international Carvajal in recent weeks, but they are both out of their natural positions, and that could force Los Blancos into an emergency signing - with Dalot being linked alongside Alexander-Arnold as a result of his fine form for the Red Devils.

Diogo Dalot's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1,137 2nd Assists 1 =3rd Clearances Per Game 1.9 6th Tackles Per Game 2.4 =4th Interceptions Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 6.98 4th

The Liverpool star is out of contract in the summer, meaning that Real are able to offer him a pre-contract to join for next season from the turn of the year, though they could still agree a fee with Arne Slot's side for him to join immediately - yet it's unlikely the Reds would take them up on that offer.

And as a result, Madrid are also looking at Dalot - with the Spanish champions being told that it would take around £40million to land the Portuguese star. Madrid's interest is believed to have begun when Erik ten Hag was at the helm, though it won't be easy for the La Liga giants to convince United to sell Dalot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Dalot has made 178 appearances for Man Utd, scoring six goals and making 12 assists.

The former Porto man won his battle with Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make the right-back shirt his own, and Ruben Amorim has made it clear that Dalot will have a huge role in his side going forward by labelling him as 'perfect'; but if Real do make a bid for his services, a huge offer could be hard to turn down, even in January.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-12-24.