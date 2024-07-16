Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold is considering a move to Real Madrid, with the club making 'concrete moves' to sign him.

Real Madrid's interest is heightened by the fact that Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool expires in 2025.

Joining Real Madrid would see Alexander-Arnold team up with friend Jude Bellingham and form a formidable trio with Kylian Mbappe.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is interested in leaving Liverpool and joining Real Madrid, with the La Liga side currently weighing up a move for the full-back. The Englishman has come through the ranks at Anfield, emerging as one of the best right-backs in the world. Under Jurgen Klopp, he was pivotal to the Reds' success and changed the game in terms of how full-backs contribute going forwards for their team.

Despite his importance to Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to ever really replicate that form for his country. Throughout England's Euro 2024 campaign, he was played out of position, and after a couple of disappointing outings, he was dropped from the starting line-up and rarely got a look in from that point onwards.

His performances this summer weren't at the level at which he has consistently performed at for his club, but that hasn't stopped Real Madrid developing an interest in his services, and according to a new report, the club have made 'concrete moves' to lure the star overseas - and there is a shared interest from the man himself.

Alexander-Arnold is Open to Leaving Liverpool for Madrid

He would join forces with close friend Jude Bellingham

While his place at Liverpool has never been in doubt, Alexander-Arnold is interested in leaving the club for Real Madrid, according to Bild. The defender has played his entire senior club career under Klopp so far, but with the German leaving the Reds this summer, he's potentially looking at a departure himself.

A move to Spain would see Alexander-Arnold team up with Jude Bellingham, one of his closest friends in the England set-up. Alongside Kylian Mbappe, the trio might just be one of the most impressive in the world and if the full-back does move to Madrid, things are going to get very scary for the rest of La Liga and even Europe. It might actually make sense for Liverpool to get a deal done soon too, otherwise they might lose him for nothing next year.

Alexander-Arnold's Contract Expires in 2025

He's one of three major Liverpool stars who could leave

With Real Madrid currently interested in Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool might be tempted to cash in on the move, as it otherwise means they'll risk losing him for nothing next summer when his contract expires. As things stand, Alexander-Arnold is due to become a free agent next summer and he isn't the only major figure at the club who could leave for nothing in 12 months.

Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will also see their current deals run out next summer. There's still time for all three to renegotiate new contracts with Liverpool, but they might want to see how things play out under the guidance of Arne Slot as opposed to their beloved ex-manager, before they commit to the club long term.